Personalized medicine contributes to closing the gap in cancer care

SANTO DOMINGO, RD/ HEALTH JOURNAL.- Within the framework of World Cancer Day, which this year has the motto “Close the care gap”, Roche calls for progress towards personalized medicine, a humanized care approach that has as its starting point individualizing each patient and customize the approach to diagnosis, treatment and follow-up according to each case.

Health care is being transformed by placing the patient at the center of all decisions regarding their health. This evolution in medicine has allowed the medical community to understand, detect and diagnose diseases at the molecular level and define the best therapeutic solutions according to each need. Under this new paradigm, health ecosystems are working with the aim of providing comprehensive, personalized and humanized care to people.

Medical and technological development and data science are part of the scientific transformation that contributes to advancing research, providing more accurate diagnoses, having innovative therapeutic solutions and giving way to new areas such as the personalization of medicine. The latter has molecular information as its starting point, which allows responding to the individual needs of patients with precise medical decisions to obtain better clinical results, mainly in areas such as Oncology.

However, one of the main challenges in health care is early diagnosis, since patients usually go to the oncologist when their disease is in advanced stages; Many of these cases are due to misinformation, fear, people living in areas far from central hospitals, limited economic resources, lack of specialists, among others. According to data from the Global Cancer Observatory in 2020, in the Dominican Republic 19,816 people suffered from some type of cancer and 12,107 died from this cause.

In the search for this comprehensive vision, personalized medicine is positioned as a key element by first differentiating the person, before the cancer patient. This new approach seeks to integrate as much information about the person as their type of cancer and stage, family history, comorbidities, previous assessments, previous treatments, and any other clinical data that improves the gaps in the care process, follow-up and patient monitoring, to improve their quality of life.

“Personalized medicine provides a more humanized approach because it allows us to navigate the disease together with the patient and identify opportunities to improve care over time. It is no longer just about diagnosing, prescribing medications and following up, this vision goes towards a comprehensive approach, so that with a multidisciplinary team the actions required by your pathology are defined.

At Roche, one of our priorities is to ensure that personalized medicine becomes the norm in everyday and conventional medical care,” explained Dr. María Clara Horsburgh, medical director of Roche Central America and the Caribbean.

In the objective of integrating personalized medicine into health care, it should be noted that scientific knowledge, data science, technological innovation and any value-based model that brings innovation to patients in general is also sought to serve the ecosystem. the shortest time possible. In addition, it allows health systems to make more efficient use of resources, better risk management and specific care plans.

According to Dr. Horsburgh, “we are at a fundamental moment to articulate actions in which multiple sectors such as the public, academia, private companies, the medical community, patient organizations, among others, join together to work on proposals that put the patient at the center and positively impact the journey through their illness”.