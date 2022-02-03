Personalized medicine and holistic care, future cancer treatment

Research shows the need to transcend a biomedical model of health care towards a holistic approach that addresses emotional, spiritual, social, nutritional and psychological aspects.

personalized medicine or precision, uses information from genes of a person for the purpose of diagnosing or treating a disease, offers hope to cancer patients.

Is is the trend in terms of treatment for the coming yearssince its development or adoption has accelerated to offer more and better alternatives to patients.

Treatments through the human genome

Dr. Ana Polanco, director of the Medical Area of ​​Astellas Farma México, considers it necessary to offer personalized treatments, because, she explains, have higher specificity, higher efficacy and lower toxicity compared to conventional treatments.

He says that, until recently, most treatments had been designed for the average patientwhich could be very successful for some, but not so much for others.

So that design personalized treatments based on the science of the human genome will certainly bring benefits, such as the increased survival rates of patients and improvement in their quality of life.

Considering that the Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan) highlights that in 2020, 195,499 new cases of cancer were detected in Mexico [1]the personalized medicine is an innovative approach that will help health professionals to better understand the patient and his illness.

holistic treatment

For the specialist precision medicine and holistic care as treatment in cancer patients must be a priority.

Holistic care is a approach where all aspects of a person are considered to cure a disease. It is believed that all patients are made up of interdependent parts and if one part is not working properly, the other parts will be affected.

Therefore, physicians seeking to offer holistic care to their cancer patients combine medications with lifestyle changesto address each of the edges that can affect people’s quality of life.

And it is that cancer is not a homogeneous diseasea great variety of factors intervene such as age, sex, the moment of life in which it occurs, the emotional support that it possesses, among others, the situation that makes it difficult to encompass the universe of physical and mental events that patients live.

Dr. Polanco affirms that today the research shows the need to transcend a biomedical model of health care, towards a holistic approach that addresses emotional aspectsspiritual, social, nutritional and psychological, among others.

Through a deep understanding of the patient experience and their needsguiding principle that supports the corporate strategy of Astellas Farma.

[1] https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/populations/484-mexico-fact-sheets.pdf