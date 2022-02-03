“Personalized attention is becoming scarcer and more difficult every day”

El Gran Wyoming and Sandra Sabatés present on the set of El Intermedio ‘Mullet Pages’, where the presenters review the Economic news most prominent. In this case, the presenter has spoken about the green label measure. With this measure, Brussels ignores Spain by putting a green label on nuclear energy and gas. For Wyoming “the next measure will be to pour oil into the sea and thus the shrimp will be prepared for black rice.”

Another news of the day is that the big banking earns 20,000 million in 2021, being the biggest benefit since the previous crisis. In addition, the benefit of the big bank occurs the same year in which it has starred in other two records: the one of the 19,000 layoffs in a year in the Spanish bank and the one of thousands of branches closed, leaving aside the older ones. “Personalized attention in banks is becoming scarcer and more difficult every day”Wyoming declares. The presenter jokes that “in the next installment of mission impossible, Tom Cruise will play a retired agent who tries to update the primer.”

