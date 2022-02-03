Pelé dedicates an emotional message to Tom Brady: “you are a legend”

Pelé dedicated a message to Tom Brady after the player announced his retirement.

Edson Arantes Do Nascimento or better known as Pele He sent a message through his social networks to Tom Bradywho on Tuesday made his retirement from the NFL official, after 22 seasons and 7 championship rings.

Pele He uploaded a photo where he appears hugging Brady and wearing a Patriots helmet. The image is accompanied by a message:

“My friend Tom BradyCongratulations on your beautiful trip. you are a legend As of today, an era in sport also ends. The decision to stop is difficult, but you are right.

And he added: “In this life that we lead, there is no possibility of giving less than 100%. Before, I was rooting for your victory in the games. I continue to hope that your life is always full of achievements. Now that you will have more time, when you pass, I hope for a hug from you and Gisele, “he wrote peel.

However, it is not the first message of encouragement that Pelé has towards an athlete. A few days ago the Brazilian congratulated the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo after FIFA awarded him a special award during their gala where they recognized the Pole Robert Lewandowski as the best player of 2021.

Pelé posted a video on his Twitter account Instagram where congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo and dedicated some emotional words to him.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a great satisfaction to be here in Brazil, in the city of Santos, to congratulate you on everything you have done for sport, for football, mainly“, he claimed

to which the player Man Utd responded: “When Pelé speaks, the world listens. It’s impossible not to get emotional when such an amazing person shows all his respect and admiration towards me. An eternal hero, a myth for all generations and a true legend of the sport”.

Pelé’s health after being operated on for a colon tumor in September 2021

Pele underwent surgery to remove one in September 2021 and has been in and out of Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo in subsequent months.

The former striker of Saints and of the Cosmos of New York he has suffered a series of health problems in recent years, including hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unassisted.

Tom Brady’s retirement from the courts

After several days of rumours, Tom Brady confirmed his retirement from the sport this Tuesday through a statement on his Instagram account.

“This is hard for me to write, but here goes. I’m not going to do this competitive engagement anymore. I have loved my NFL career but now it is time to focus my energy on other things that require my attention. Tom Brady.

The quarterback still had one more season on his contract in Tampa and before the news he had not ruled out playing beyond the age of 45.

A man of all records, Bradynamed a five-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time regular season MVP, owns the number of successful touchdowns (624), passing yards (84,520) and regular season wins (243).