Pedro D’Aguillón Jr, the voice of Tao Pai Pai in Dragon Ball, dies

Pedro D’Aguillon Jr. voice dubbing actor, recognized for bringing to life Tao Pai Pai in ‘Dragonball’ Y Ray in ‘The Ghostbusters’, he died at the age of 74. We tell you what we know about the death of the interpreter who also stood out for being the first voice of Freddy Krueger.

the news about the death of the voice dubbing actor Pedro D’Aguillon Jr. It was made known through the social networks of Lalo Garza, who lamented his death.

“Now, please… I can’t take it anymore, now Pedrito… dubbing is going through a very dark time. Another great dubbing has just left us. Fly high, Pedro D’Aguillón”, wrote Lalo Garza.

We regret to communicate the sensitive death of the Great Artist: Pedro D’Aguillon Jr. Actor, Announcer and professional of the voice of #MexicanDubbing with almost 50 years of artistic career.

Here are some characters that will be his great legacy, RIP pic.twitter.com/qyEBkKIrF8 – Mexican dubbing (@ytadobmex) February 3, 2022

Now, please… I can’t take it anymore, now Pedrito… dubbing is going through a very dark time. Another great dubbing has just left us. Fly high, Pedro D’Aguillón. pic.twitter.com/pYwVVH9MBZ – Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) February 3, 2022

Characters voiced by Pedro D’Aguillón Jr.

The causes of death of the dubbing actor, who was recognized for giving voice to the following characters, are still unknown:

Tao Pai Pai in Dragon Ball; Sherbet in Dragon Ball Super; Bang in One Punch Man; Freddie Krueger in Nightmare on Hell Street; Oognway in Kung Fu Panda 3; Sylvester Stallone in Rambo; Willie Tanner in ALF and more…

