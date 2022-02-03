Onychophagia: 5 tricks to stop biting your nails

Do you bite your nails? This habit is called onychophagia and, according to statistics, it is estimated that 20 to 30% of the population bites their nails. However, it can represent damage to the cuticles and nails, as well as an increased likelihood of bacterial or viral infections. So if you want to get rid of this habit, here we leave you Five tricks to stop biting your nails.

The onychophagia It is also related to mental health, since it usually occurs in people who suffer from anxiety, so try to accompany this process with a psychologist.

Related news

Make a special splint to avoid biting your nails

A easy way to stop nail biting it is making your own splint that prevents you from performing this habit. You can do it with adhesive cloth or micropore and cover all your nails; the key is that there is an object in between so that you avoid persisting with onychophagia.

Photo: Pexels

Apply garlic nail polish to stop nail biting

One of the best known tricks for avoid onychophagia is to apply a nail polish with an unpleasant smell so that you desist from biting them. Among the most popular is garlic polish, since its smell is usually unpleasant, but it gives you all the properties of garlic to strengthen nails.

Photo: Pexels

Replace nail biting with a healthy habit

To distract your mind from wanting to bite your nails, you can opt for replace the habit for a healthier one. We recommend having healthy snacks on hand with which you can replace your onychophagia, be it celery, sugar-free gum, fruit, drinking water, etc.

Photo: Pexels

Have a good manicure to avoid nail biting

Believe it or not, if your brain perceives that your hands look amazing, you will be able to act consciously and don’t bite your nails, so we recommend you get a manicure and even paint your nails so that you have an incentive not to fall into this habit.

Photo: Pexels

Stop biting your nails little by little

If you have a lot of time with onychophagia, surely it will not be easy for you to stop doing it from one day to the next. That is why it is recommended that you do it little by little; think of attainable goals and do not feel bad if you do not achieve it, remember that patience is essential for this process.

Photo: Pexels

If your 2022 resolutions include stopping biting your nails, you should definitely try these tricks and your hands will be the first to benefit from leaving onychophagia behind.