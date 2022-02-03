One of them has over a billion dollars! Find out who is the richest and the poorest of the Kardashian-Jenners
Actually, everyone is rich
Rob Kardashian – $10 million
Scott Disick – $45 million
Kendall Jenner – $45 million
Khloe Kardashian – $50 million
Kourtney Kardashian – $65 million
Caitlyn Jenner – $100 million
Kris Jenner – $190 million
Kylie Jenner – $700 million
Kanye West – $1.8 billion
Kim Kardashian – $1.8 billion
