One of them has over a billion dollars! Find out who is the richest and the poorest of the Kardashian-Jenners

Actually, everyone is rich

Over the last decade, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been diversifying their sources of income with parallel projects to the family reality show that they recorded for 20 seasons and that came to an end last year. Each of them has created their own solo companies, although some have been more successful than others. Find out how much their fortunes are worth below:

Rob Kardashian – $10 million

The only son that Kris Jenner had with her former husband Robert Kardashian has stayed away from public life in recent years, and that has directly affected her earnings. The main occupation that is known to him is as a sock designer, although he also starred in a brief reality show with his ex-partner Blac Chyna and has given his image to a vanilla drink.

Scott Disick – $45 million

Scott has remained very close to his former in-laws even after his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian. His salary as one of the cast members of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, in which he began appearing at just 23 years old, was his main source of income until it came to an end in 2021, although he also has his own clothing collection, ‘Talentless’, and charges for giving his image to different brands.

Kendall Jenner – $45 million

Being the highest-paid model in the world – Kendall first got that title in 2018 – isn’t enough in this family. The runway star can’t quite match the fortunes of her three older stepsisters – Kourtney, Kim and Khloé – or her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian – $50 million

The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters – only Rob is younger than her – is richer than Kendall, but only just. Khloé has been one of the main protagonists of her family’s reality show, spending more hours recording, for example, than Kourtney. He also has his own clothing brand, Good American, which began as an exclusive collection of jeans and has gradually expanded with other garments.

Kourtney Kardashian – $65 million

It is obvious that Kourtney had a great idea when it occurred to her to create her own lifestyle portal called Poosh following the model of Goop, the company that has made actress Gwyneth Paltrow a millionaire. This project has occupied almost all of his time, especially since he decided to close the doors of his home to the cameras of the family reality show in the last two seasons. Although her appearances were greatly curtailed, she remained one of the show’s producers.

Caitlyn Jenner – $100 million

The fortune of the former athlete and Olympic medalist exceeds that of three of the four stepchildren who gained through her failed marriage to her ex Kris Jenner. His earnings come from his motivational talks, his memoir, his reality show ‘I Am Cait’ -which only had one season- and his work as an image for different brands.

Kris Jenner – $190 million

The matriarch of the family has never hidden that, as manager, she takes 10 percent of all the money earned by her children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob, the result of her marriage to the late Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie, the two daughters he had with his ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Kylie Jenner – $700 million

Kylie’s makeup brand made her the first member of her family to join the billionaires’ club before the trade publication Forbes publicly accused her of falsifying tax documents to make it look like her earnings had been higher. Leaving aside this controversy, which she has always denied, there is no doubt that the young businesswoman has amassed a considerable fortune after selling 51% of her cosmetic empire to the Coty group.

Kanye West – $1.8 billion

The rapper is still officially part of the family, as his ex Kim Kardashian has repeated on several occasions, regardless of the fact that they separated last year. The fortune of the versatile musician comes mainly from his career in the recording industry and his facet as a designer, which has led him to sign lucrative collaboration agreements with brands such as Gap or Adidas.

Kim Kardashian – $1.8 billion

The celebrity and her former husband are tied. Kim officially became a billionaire last year after selling 20 percent of her beauty brand KKW Beauty for $200 million, and her shares in the SKIMS company are valued at another $900 million. You also have to take into account the income he received for twenty seasons with the reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and his earnings as the image of different brands.

