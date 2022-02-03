Officialized the return of JJ Macías; he is excited about a proven ‘9’

In Chivas are excited about the return of Jose Juan Macias And it is that the exgoleador of the Flock It has already been arranged with the rojiblanco sports director, Ricardo Pelaezto wear the shirt of the Guadalajara for him Closing Tournament 2022.

RECORD was able to learn that in Verde Valle they are very excited about the return of Maciasbecause they also see him as a necessary element in the team as he is a proven ‘9’, and Chivas he lacks a gunner of his level.

That is why they will receive JJ with open arms after his failed adventure with the Getafe of the First Division of Spain, where he could barely have a few opportunities to show himself.

They consider him a prodigal son of the rojiblanca quarry, and now, the great mission of the coach of the Guadalajara, Marcelo Michel Leanowill be to recover the best version of Maciasthe one he had with León and on his return to the fold.

For now, the striker is still in Spain arranging his last personal details to leave Iberian soil and return to Perla Tapatia, and thus embark on a new adventure with the team from which Mexican football emerged.

Furthermore, both Chivas like his own Macias They are clear that if the attacker manages to reconnect with his best version, he can even fight to be with the best version again. Mexican team, and even sneak into the list of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for him Qatar World Cup which starts next November.

For now, Macias22 years old, is already registered in the MX League and will bear the number ‘7’ of the Flock.

