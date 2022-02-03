‘Not even if they were Cristiano or Messi’

Alvaro Davilasports president of Blue Cross, openly complained about Orbelin Pineda and Luis Romosince it ensures that both players lacked ambition.

Davila took the opportunity to accuse the representatives of this pair of soccer players, and ensure that they do not have the correct management of their careers, since they seek to win more money than the player himself.

“I spoke with them very little, they always said that they wanted everything to be seen with their representatives and with them I did get very angry at unpleasant moments, especially with the manager of Orbelin. As a team and institution we do not deserve to be prioritized that these gentlemen who are in the middle want to earn more money than the player, that they have been brainwashed with that go to Europe. It is necessary to do it with respect, that they recognize what the club contributed to them at the time”, commented.

“When they leave saying that for winning a title they don’t owe the club anything, it makes me one… It’s very unambitious to settle for a championship, let them say that Messi or Cristiano Ronaldobut those who say they are satisfied with a championship seem very unambitious to me,” said Dávila in a conversation with Javier Alarcon.

Given the loss of Romo, Pineda and other important players from Blue CrossDávila moved in the market and managed to sign 8 important players at a low cost.

