‘Not even if they were CR7 or Messi’; Stoned in Cruz Azul to Romo and Orbelín

One went to Monterrey and the other “crossed the pond” to Spain with Celta de Vigo, but the image that Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda left in Cruz Azul is far from optimalat least from the perspective of Álvaro Dávila, the sports president of the institution, who criticized the “lack of ambition” of both soccer players.

Also accusing their representatives of being the main obstacles in the negotiations, Dávila used a certain ironic tone to say that the argument of “owing nothing” to the institution is left to the true elite footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi who have won everything.

“I spoke with them very little, they always said that they wanted everything to be seen with their representatives and I did get very angry with them at unpleasant moments especially with the Orbelin handler. As a team and an institution we do not deserve to prioritize that these gentlemen who are in the middle want to earn more money than the player, who they have been brainwashed by going to Europe. You have to do it with respect, that they recognize what the club contributed to them at the time,” said the director in a talk with Javier Alarcón.

“When they leave saying that for winning a title they don’t owe the club anything, it makes me… It is very unambitious to settle for a championship, let that be said by Messi or Cristiano Ronaldobut those who say they are satisfied with a championship seem very unambitious to me,” he added.

“Boca Juniors were demanded respect and then they did negotiate”

Who believes that the arrival of Angel Romero to Cruz Azul It was a “revenge” against Boca Juniors for the case of Pol Fernández, he only wants “three feet to the cat”, according to Álvaro Dávila, who affirmed that with the Argentine club the only thing they did was “demand respect” in the negotiations for Pol.

“With Boca we did not have a confrontation (by Pol Fernández), everyone defended their point of view. What we asked for was respect and that they make a specific offer without ceasing to lengthen things, that we were not going to move from there and that was when the negotiations were unlocked, “he explained.

Coincidentally, shortly after The Machine beat the Xeneizes by hiring the Paraguayan Romerowho even received harsh criticism in the Argentine press for preferring to come to Mexico than go to one of the so-called “greats” of that nation.

“The Angel thing happened some time later, the issue is that he did not finish fixing himself with Boca Juniors And I assure you that we gave him a fairly normal salary for what is given in Mexico, lower than many of those we still have in the squad.

