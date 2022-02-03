No wonder he forgot to play, the 5 MPD Herrera no longer runs for in the Tri

The money Herrera forgot to play for

February 03, 2022 09:41 a.m.

One of the best flyers Mexico, but that now he does not have a good time or in sports both in his club and in the National Team. Héctor Herrera is once again the one indicated due to his lack of level in the Tri.

Luis Garciain the transmission of aztec tv, He explained that there is a low level on the part of the footballer and even pointed out that he would not consider that the footballer should be a starter. But there is a case that the Dr pointed out and that is why he forgot to play.

It is that it is inevitable to touch the subject of his operation and to realize that since the subject happened, he no longer puts his foot in to recover the ball and is not the combative player that blacksmith showed up at every football game.

What business does Héctor Herrera take care of after not playing as much?

According to the Goal report, AAA players are paid a sum of 500 thousand pesos, all for lending their image for commercials. Herrera, for his part, would have already taken 5 million pesos, after this change due to how attractive it was to be a media image.