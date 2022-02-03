Nintendo sees potential in NFTs but has no concrete plans

We bring you more news from the Nintendo investor meeting Q&A, this time regarding the metaverse and NFTs. As far as we know, when Nintendo has been asked about this topic, its response has been the following: “Although we have an interest in this area and feel its potential, we wonder what kind of joy we could provide in it, and that is something hard to define right now.”

As we can extract from the words of the company, Nintendo would be interested in NFTs and the metaversebut being something still so abstract (and with so many negative points), they reserve to announce anything about it, at least for now.

we leave you with the tweet offered by David Gibson:

Q) How do you think about metaverse and NFT?

A) We do have interest in this area, we feel the potential in this area, but we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now (hey Facebook etc take note!!) 8/ —David Gibson (@gibbogame) February 3, 2022

As you well know, NFTs is a hot topic that is causing a lot of controversy, being very badly seen in the West for the implications that it brings, as a bad effect for the environment. However, in Japan they are not seen with such bad eyes, hence this response from Nintendo to investors.

