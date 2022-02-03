Nintendo Says It Won’t Compete With Microsoft And Sony To Acquire Studios

With Microsoft’s recent purchase of Activision Blizzard and of Bungie by Sony PlayStation, many wondered if Nintendo would join in the purchase of major studios. For this reason, Furukawa, the president of the company, has spoken about it, rejecting that possibility:

Our brand was built on products made with dedication by our employees, and having a large number of people who do not have Nintendo DNA in our group would not be to the company’s advantage.

As you can see from his words, everything seems to indicate that Nintendo prefers to focus on its own studios and franchises instead of acquiring foreign talent based on cards. However, this is not to say that Nintendo isn’t against meaningful acquisitions. As a recent example, we have the purchase of Next Level Games by the company. Something logical, since it was a studio that had been working with Nintendo for years and had developed gems like Luigi’s Mansion 3, very important for the platform’s catalogue.

What do you think? do you think it is a good strategy that supports the president of Nintendo? As always, do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Via