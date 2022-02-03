new opportunity to get the console with up to 15 months without interest and free shipping

Unfortunately available units are sold out. To have faster notifications of our offers and buying guides, we recommend joining our Discord and Telegram channel.

Just a couple of days ago we reported that on Amazon Mexico it was possible to buy an Xbox Series X again, after for some consoles the console was again scarce in most stores from the country.

Now, right now too we can find PlayStation 5 with Amazon, a console that had not been available in the store since December 29, so it had already been sold out for just over a month. It can be purchased for 13,989 pesos.

PlayStation 5 console – Standard Edition

The console is sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico itself and despite having the benefits of Amazon Prime such as next day delivery, the product page mentions that the shipment would be made between one to two days. In addition, due to its price, it has free shipping for all users.

The store also offers the possibility to pay for the console in up to 15 months without interest, but for this they must check the participating credit cards.

In recent news from PlayStation, also during these days it announced that they will be acquiring Bungie, the studio creator of ‘Halo’ and ‘Destiny’ for just over 3,500 million dollars, but until now it has been ruled out that they are working on exclusive properties for the brand.

