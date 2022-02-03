Netflix shows a preview of its 2022 movies

Need ideas for your next movie night? Netflix set as a goal this year to entertain its subscribers for much longer, since they announced that youNew movies will be coming every week throughout the year.

In a three-minute preview, the streaming content company showed short snippets of what will be the best movies that will be available in the coming months.

For example, get ready for some fast-paced action with Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans in “The Gray Man”or an epic sci-fi adventure with Halle Berry in “The Mothership”. Mystery and investigation abound with Daniel Craig in “Knives Out 2” by Rian Johnson, while Millie Bobby Brown Y henry cavill they return in “Enola Holmes 2″. Plus, enjoy double duty with Adam Sandler (“hustle” Y “Spaceman”), Y Jamie Foxx (“Day Shift” and “They Cloned Tyrone”), or laugh out loud with the comedy duos Jonah Hillly Eddie Murphy (“You People”), kevin hart Y Mark Wahlberg (“Me Time”) and with the union between jordan peele Y Keegan-Michael Key on the animation tape “Wendell & Wild”.

For movies the whole family can enjoy, feel like a kid again with Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo Y Zoe Saldana in “The Adam Project”. On the other hand, embark on a fantastic journey with the animated film “The Sea Beast, Slumberland” starring Jason Momoa Y “The School for Good and Evil” with Charlize Theron Y Kerry Washington. Also, she sings along with Lashana Lynch Y emma thompson in musical adaptation “Matilda”, by Roald Dahl.

In the same way, Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy the latest from their favorite filmmakers such as Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Edward Berger, Niki Caro, Scott Cooper, Guillermo del Toro, Sally El Hosaini, Kim Farrant, Paul Feig, John Lee Hancock, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, Shawn Levy, Tobias Lindholm, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Nora Twomey, and George C. Wolfe. On top of that, they’ll appreciate directorial debuts from Kenya Barris, Carrie Cracknell, Dev Patel, JJ Perry, Matthew Reilly, and Millicent Shelton.

Among the Hollywood stars that will participate in a movie on Netflix during 2022 are: Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily CollinsEmma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, dakota johnsonMila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Jennifer LopezAnthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Regé-Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel Y rebel wilsonamong others.