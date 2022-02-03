Netflix seeks to win back Wall Street with an oversupply of movies

Netflix 2022 (1).jpg Netflix releases in 2022.

For the first trimester, Wall Street analysts had projected a rise of 7.25 million subscribers. Investors, it was said at the time, may also have been spooked by the fact that Netflix admitted in its quarterly letter to shareholders that Increased competition in the streaming war “may be affecting our growth a bit”. However, before lowering the armscompany executives are betting on higher spending on the production of series and movies.

Netflix’s release schedule is almost two movies a week, with 61 films spoken in English, 20 titles in other languages, and five animated films. Two Netflix feature films recorded a record audience last year: the action movie “Red Alert”, with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds (364 million hours during its first 28 days) and the satire of Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up” (359.8 million hours), with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande, among others. For this year they are expected to get high on titles como “Between knives and secrets 2” (“Knives Out 2”), by Rian Johnsonin which Netflix invested 400 million dollars; espionage thriller Joe and Anthony Russo, “The Gray Man,” starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans (which represents the platform’s bet on franchises: a James Bond-style series that costs more than 200 million dollars). There’s also comedian Eddie Murphy’s return to Netflix with Kenya Barris’s “You People” and the Jennifer Lopez action flick “The Mother.” This will be the first title in a series of films that the star signed with Netflix for several years, which includes feature films, television series and unscripted content. Eight years ago, Adam Sandler made Netflix his home, an agreement that was renewed in 2020 for 250 million dollars: for this year the comic actor has two films on the agenda for the year, “Hustle”about a scout for new basketball talent, and the space satire “Spaceman,” opposite Carey Mulligan. The global success of the Korean series “The Squid Game” (1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days), Netflix will include six more Korean titles in its 2022 schedule (more than any other country), which will be “Love and ties”, “The girl of the 20th century”, “Carter”, “Jung_E, the atmosphere of Seoul”, “Yaksha: ruthless maneuvers”.

netflix.jpg

Despite never explicit agreements with film distribution, Not all movies on Netflix’s lineup are released in limited theaters before being uploaded to the platform. Netflix selects the titles that hit theaters on a case-by-case basis.

Other Netflix titles for the year’s agenda include the new version of the gore horror classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, directed by David Blue Garcia; “The Adam Project,” with Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner; “Windfall”, a Hitchcock-style thriller who discovers strange things at his vacation spot, directed by Charlie McDowell; “Black Crab”, a Nordic, post-apocalyptic crime drama by Adam Berg; “Operation Mincemeat” (“Operation Mincemeat”), a film set in World War II about the British plan to convince the German high command that the Allies were going to invade Greece instead of Sicily, directed by John Madden with Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, and Penelope Wiltonand, among others, “Blonde” (“Blonde”), based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, with Ana de Armas, Adrien BrodyBobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson and Evan Williams.