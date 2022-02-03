Netflix releases the first previews of ‘The Gray Man’, ‘Daggers in the back 2’ and more films that will premiere in 2022

Netflix once again takes out its chest with the collection of films that will premiere throughout this 2022. In this video they review the main feature films that will arrive on the streaming platform this year, presented by the artists themselves within the films themselves. Ryan Reynolds, Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Charlize Theron, Ryan Gosling, Jamie Foxx and a long etcetera break the fourth wall to remind you that on Netflix “every night is movie night”. The video, yes, does not specify release dates.

The video includes first looks at some of the most anticipated movies of the year, as the sequel to ‘Daggers in the back’ of Rian Johnson, who is in charge of closing. Daniel Craig returns to play investigator Benoit Blanc in a mystery that, like Poirot in ‘Death on the Nile’, leads him to a “whoddunit” on a ship, in this case in Greece. He is accompanied by Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr and Dave Bautista, among others.

We also have The first images of ‘The Gray Man’, the most expensive movie on the streaming platform. This is the adaptation of the action bestseller written by Mark Greaney in which Ryan Gosling Court Gentry, a CIA mercenary pursued by another agent, played by Chris Evans, who we also see in the video. Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page are part of the cast of the new film by the Russo brothers.

Lots of movies… in streaming

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Gets Its Rare First Look With The Return Of Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill As Enola And Her Older Brother Sherlock. Ryan Reynolds presents ‘The Adam Project’, one of his last films before he takes a well-deserved vacation. Jennifer Lopez headlines Niki Caro’s ‘The Mother’, Jason Momoa Francis Lawrence’s ‘Slumberland’, Jamie Foxx ‘Day Shift’, Adam Sandler returns with ‘Hustle’, Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy team up on ‘You People’, Chris Hemsworth will premiere ‘Spiderweb’ before we see him again as Tyler Rake, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron look fantasy in ‘The School of Good and Evil’, and Halle Berry headlines ‘The Mothership’. We’re going to need lots and lots of popcorn.