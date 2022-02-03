Netflix announced that it will have the Tim Burton series and Johnny Depp sounds for the cast

Netflix announced that it will host Tim Burton’s new Addams Family series focused on Merlina and called Wednesday. Fans ask Johnny Depp for the role of Homer, is he in the project?

Netflix surprised and this Wednesday announced that it was done with the series that Tim Burton has in production about the crazy addams. The next release will be based on Merlina and will be called Wednesday, as the original name of the character. The program has already raised many expectations and is waiting to announce its protagonists. Fans ask for Johnny Depp for the role of Homer, is he in the project?

“Tim Burton is preparing a live-action fiction starring a teenage Merlina Addams. The director makes his debut in the world of series with this supernatural mystery set in Nevermore Academy”, was the streaming giant’s post to publicize the new premiere that still has no date.

Netflix confirmed Tim Burton’s series on Los Locos Addams: Will Johnny Depp be there?

Netflix’s confirmation did not include cast members and there is still no news about it. However, there are several candidates for the roles. Ever since it was reported that Burton was planning the return of the Addams Family, Depp fans have been asking him for the role of Homer. In addition, according to a Spoiler survey, 46% think that Morticia should be played by Eva Green.

In the last hours it was known through the medium We Got This Covered, that the 57-year-old actor is putting pressure to be placed within the cast. Even the informant Daniel Richtman claimed that he was in communication with the director. to be chosen, will have a secondary role because the protagonist of the series will be Merlina.

The working relationship between the Hollywood star and the filmmaker has a long history. They shared filming in films like Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). He also recently rang to join the cast of Beetlejuice 2.