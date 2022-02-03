Netflix advances some of its films for 2022 with the promise of a premiere a week throughout the year

As the year progresses, Netflix is ​​advancing some of its releases for 2022. The new advance comes in the form of a video, which doesn’t reveal any big surprises, but it does let you savor some new titles. Among other things, first-rate names like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Halle Berry, Daniel Craig, Henry Cavill, Eddie Murphy and creators like Judd Apatow, Guillermo del Toro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, the Russo brothers and many more. others.

The promise: one premiere a year, which guarantees more than fifty films that, as you can see, have first-rate casts and visuals. It seems, yes, that Netflix’s promise to give priority to quality over quantity is beginning to be relativized, and the platform, which continues to raise prices and give very tight quarterly results, is afraid of ceasing to be the titanic monster of streaming in who has become.

Between those new movies there are some very interesting announcementsyes These are some of the most prominent:

The Adam Project: A time-traveling pilot (Ryan Reynolds) has to team up with his father (Mark Ruffalo) and himself as a child to save the world. He runs Shawn Levy in what looks set to continue his usual line of familiar and affordable products.

