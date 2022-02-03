Necklace worn by Nicole Kidman in the movie ‘Moulin Rouge’ is valued at $1 million

More than two decades have passed since Nicole Kidman and Ewan MacGregor made us all fall in love with their story from the ‘Moulin Rouge’ and as the years go by, more details of this film production are revealed.

When designing the incredible Satine, named after the character of the protagonist, the Australian jeweler Stefano Caturi set out to rescue the essence of that old art of understanding jewelry using the techniques of the time.

It took a month to design it and three to mount on 18-carat white gold the 1,308 diamonds chosen by hand and combined with a sapphire, giving birth to the most expensive jewel in the history of cinema.

4. Moulin Rouge (2001). She sang, danced, suffered like few others and died. The tragic Satine is the fullest interpretation of him. Unforgettable musical with superb sequences. That Halle Berry stole the Oscar for ‘Monster ball’ is still an offense to good taste pic.twitter.com/RSPVWsrkWC – Urko Urbieta (@AgenteUrbit) June 20, 2020

Stefano Canturi succeeded in capturing the eclecticism of France in the late 1800s, drawing heavily on the Louis XVI style, cutwork lace patterns, scrolls and lavish bodice jewellery.

Kidman had to rest from the necklace between takes, because it weighs almost half a kilo, that is, exactly 426 grams, which worn on the neck for a long time could cause severe cervical pain.

The success of Canturi’s creation was such that the necklace was immediately announced for auction at Christie’s. However, at the last minute its creator withdrew the piece from the market. It is to be remembered that for that film Nicole was nominated for an Oscar and won a Golden Globe, while, for her part, the wardrobe department won an Oscar.

In 1900, Paris, the bohemian Christian falls in love with the star Satine of the ‘Moulin Rouge’ and one night, after a misunderstanding, their paths end up crossing. He makes her fall in love with her poetry and she bewitches him with the light radiating from her eyes.

But everything will change when she discovers that Christian is not the millionaire duke she is willing to convince to finance a play. Then she will be torn between the love she feels towards the bohemian or the interest towards the duke and being able to become a great actress.