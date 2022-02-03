Napoli confirmed the state of health of “Chucky” Lozano after injury in a match with Mexico

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano had to leave due to an injury in the match against Panama.

Mexican striker Hirving “Chucky” Lozano had to leave due to an injury in the national team match against his counterpart from Panama, so his team Napoli confirmed the player’s health status.

At minute 62 of the Concacaf Octagonal game where Mexico beat Panama at the Azteca stadium, “Chucky” Lozano had toleaving the court with his left arm immobilized after falling to the grass.

Napoli confirmed the first reports given by the Mexican National Team. “Chucky” Lozano has a dislocation in his right shoulder, which it will take him away from playing the next games, although the time he will be out has not been disclosed, however, it is speculated that he will be out for about four weeks.

The Injuries have been a constant for “Chucky” Lozano and now that he seemed to be back in good form with Napoli he will be out again.

The Italian club has a strong end of the campaign since it is in second place in the table, four points behind Inter Milan, and They seek to win the league championship, they will also seek to conquer the Europa League where they will face Barcelona.

The last months of “Chucky” Lozano have not been difficult due to injuries and COVID that have kept him off the courts for various periods of time.

On December 9, 2021, the striker had to leave the pitch on a stretcher during a match with his squad, Napoli of Italy, after a blow to the head.

December’s injury recalled the one that the Mexican suffered at the Gold Cup on July 11, 2021 when he collided with the knee of Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, which caused his withdrawal from the Concacaf tournament and the player acknowledged that he was afraid that his career would end at that moment.