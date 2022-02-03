Napoli confirmed Chucky Lozano’s shoulder dislocation

The last calls of the ‘chucky‘ Lush with the Mexican teamThey have not ended in the best way. The attacker was injured again in the match against Panama and now the Naples confirmed the health status of his attacker.

The output of the ‘chucky‘ Lush of the game before Panamacaused the entry of Diego Lainezwho subsequently caused the penalty that gave victory to Mexico. But nevertheless, Hirving left by ambulance Aztec stadium.

Napoli confirms Hirving Lozano’s injury

The Neapolitan club confirmed the first reports given by the Mexican team. The ‘chucky‘ Lush He has a dislocation in his right shoulder, which will prevent him from playing the next games, although the time he will be out has not been announced.

It has not been a good season for Lush. The injuries have not allowed him to show himself one hundred with the Naples and this last one, came to him when he seemed to be standing out with the Italian club, for the closing of the campaign where they will seek to conquer the Europe League and continue fighting for the Serie A title, remembering that it is located in the third position.

Lush began 2022 being expelled in the Italian Cupwhere he Naples was eliminated. However, later he was dispatched with a scoring double against the Bolognawhich he gave to those of Luciano Spalletti three vital points. This had been his beginning of the year.

We will have to wait what happens with the ‘chucky‘ Lush. Since that injury Cup Gold versus Trinidad and Tobagowhere he collided with the goalkeeper’s knee and was knocked unconscious on the pitch, injuries have dogged him throughout the season and hampered his performance.

