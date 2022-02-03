‘Moonfall’ And 7 Other Times Roland Emmerich Has Destroyed The Earth With His Cinema – CINEMABLEND

The German director premieres his latest film in Spain: a film in which the moon leaves its orbit and threatens to wipe out humanity.

Despite not having the favor of critics on many occasions, Roland Emmerich is one of the great names in the science fiction genre. The filmmaker, who began his early years with small productions in his native Germany – back in the 1980s – made the leap to Hollywood in 1992 with a film starring two of the great action stars of the time (Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren): Universal soldier. Since then, the director has tried to alternate products encompassed within the fantastic (Stargate: Door to the stars), with blockbusters (Assault on power) and has even dared with historical feature films (Anonymous, The Patriot). But, If his cinema has been characterized by something, it is by its apocalyptic overtones; in which the Earth is seen under the shadow of some destructive threat. And this is where we can include his latest tape: Moonfall.

Taking advantage of the fact that the film starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson arrives in theaters this Friday, February 4, we have compiled the films of Roland Emmerich in which the director shows what the destruction of our planet would look like -or at least part of it- if any threat of a natural, extraterrestrial nature or by the human hand itself hovers over it.

‘Moonfall’ (2022)

We could define the last work of Roland Emmerich as his totum revolutum, and it is that moon fall encompasses the most characteristic features of the German director’s cinema and raises them to their maximum power: crazy science fiction, a threat that puts the Earth in great danger, unforeseen heroes, great special effects and a broken family that manages to get ahead despite facing the end of the world.

In it, the actor Patrick Wilson (who repeats under the orders of Emmerich after Midway) plays an astronaut who sees his space mission go to waste when a strange force almost manages to destroy his ship, ending the life of his rookie companion. and leaves his other partner (played by Halle Berry) unconscious. Despite managing to save the life of one of his crew members and stabilize the ship, when he returns to Earth and tells what he saw, instead of being treated as a hero, he is separated by NASA. This fact, finally, tremendously disappoints his son (who ends up becoming a semi-criminal), costs him his marriage, and ends up ruined as well as with his reputation on the ground. However, over the years a conspiracy theorist (played by John Bradley) realizes that the Moon has moved out of its orbit, and the Earth is in grave danger.

Moving away from the big studios, Emmerich has made a highly entertaining film loaded with impressive special effectswhich stands as one of the great science fiction productions of 2022. moon fall it is one hundred percent popcorn cinema, which does not take itself too seriously, so it becomes a real joy -of a very crazy and carefree nature- for the viewer.

You can see it at: cinemas.

‘The Beginning of Noah’s Ark’ (1984)



Centropolis Film Productions



In 1984 Roland Emmerich made his feature film debut with the film The Beginning of Noah’s Ark. Set in a post apocalyptic year 1997, the film recreates the odyssey of two astronauts aboard a ship whose objective is to monitor the Earth’s meteorology, devastated by radiation. Everything will change when they learn that the government wants to use the space vehicle as a weapon and be able to change time at will.

Very far from the blockbusters of great special effects, Emmerich’s debut film already gave signs of the director’s taste for science fiction in which the Earth is threatened or, as on this occasion, has suffered a disaster that has significantly reduced its resources and population. A film that also has a powerful critical charge against the military use of certain scientific inventions.

You can see it at: Not available on any platform.

‘Moon Station 44’ (1990)





After the juveniles The secret of Joey (1985) and The secret of the ghosts (1987), Roland Emmerich returned to science fiction through the front door with a production with which he would make the definitive leap from his native Germany to Hollywood: Lunar Station 44. With an international cast full of familiar faces such as Michael Paré (Streets of Fire), Lisa Eichhorn (Cutter’s Way) or Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) is a film set in a post-apocalyptic future in which humanity tries to return to an Earth that was devastated years ago.

The film, which again has some social criticism by turning multinationals into the culprits of the evils of the Earth, narrates how some robots begin to attack and conquer the ships in which humans take refuge after a great cataclysm that devastated the planet. A low-budget film that exudes an ’80s’ flavor and that became very popular among fans of the genre at the time.

You can see it at: Filmin.

‘Independence Day’ (1996)

After his first major science fiction production for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (Stargate: Door to the stars), in 1996 Twentieth Century Fox would produce a film by Roland Emmerich that It would become one of the biggest blockbusters of that year. and would lay the foundations for the cinema that would characterize the German filmmaker in years to come: Independence Day. In it, the Earth is invaded by a powerful alien race whose sole intention is to subdue humanity.

With an all-star cast including Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman, independence day It is a film with a strong American patriotic content (a curious fact coming from a German), which sometimes even reaches parody (as in the speech given by the president of the nation, before embarking on a suicide mission aboard a fighter from army). But nevertheless, the film has moments that are already film history, such as when a huge alien beam blows up the White House. Despite becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the time, critics were baited with it and described Emmerich as a filmmaker who promised great ideas in his early days but had become a producer of ‘fast food’ film. Opinions aside, the film won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

You can see it at: Disney+.

Godzilla (1998)

Two years after independence dayRoland Emmerich returns to sweep New York and introduce us to a gigantic threat that can end society as we know it: Godzilla. Leaving aside the origins that its Japanese creators had for the popular character, the script by Dean Devlin and Emmerich himself reinvents the mythology of the monster, turning it into a reptile that has reached gigantic proportions due to the nuclear tests carried out by the French army in the Pacific Ocean.

Film that had a budget of 120 million dollars (courtesy of TriStar Pictures) and an international cast of familiar faces like those of Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno and Hank Azaria. The expensive production was even presented at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival, although – yes – out of competition. As a curiosity, it should be noted that if independence day Won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects Godzilla has the dubious honor of having won a Razzie for worst actress (Maria Pitillo) and another for worst ‘remake’ or sequel.

You can see it at: Netflix.

‘The Day After Tomorrow’ (2000)

In the year 2000 Emmerich would try to turn the screw on his career with the historical film The patriot (another film with a powerful American nationalist message), starring Mel Gibson. However, in 2004 and again at the hands of Twentieth Century Fox, he would return to what he has always done best: science fiction cinema of great catastrophes, with the great production The Day After Tomorrow.

In the film Emmerich deals with his greatest cinematographic destruction of the Earth on a large scale, produced by global warming. Starring a Dennis Quaid who plays a scientist who foresees a great glaciation in the northern hemisphere of the planet -and whose son tries to survive this catastrophe with its epicenter, again, in the city of New York- Tomorrow It has a message of political criticism that is not subtle when it shows how the inhabitants and politicians of the great countries of the North have to emigrate to the South if they want to survive as a species. Great special effects, an environmental message and a family as the protagonist are the ingredients of a feature film that bears all the hallmarks of the director who signed it.

You can see it at: Disney+.

‘2012’ (2009)

Roland Emmerich took advantage of some – vaunted at the time – Mayan writings that placed a possible end of the world in the year 2012 to return to filming one of his popular science fiction films in which the Earth is devastated. On this occasion, an activity from the center of the planet alerts scientists Adrian Helmsley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Carl Anheuser (Oliver Platt) about a possible end of humanity as we know it, so they devise an escape plan for the survival of humanity. a few members of society and thus be able to rebuild it in the near future (as if it were Noah’s Ark).

Starring a good handful of familiar faces in low hours (John Cusack, Thandiwe Newton, Danny Glover), 2012 is another catastrophe film that revolves around the figure of a father of a broken family who tries to save his family in the midst of of the greatest destruction that the Earth has faced: tsunamis, earthquakes, glaciations… Once again, Emmerich tries to outdo himself by filming powerful scenes of natural disastersbut forgets to give a little more packaging to characters that seem too stereotyped once again.

You can see it at: rent on AppleTV.

‘Independence Day: Counterattack’ (2016)

Despite being a director who had not shot a single sequel to one of his films before, Roland Emmerich took charge of the second part of what is undoubtedly his most remembered film to date: independence day. The filmmaker, who had been away from science fiction for years with films like the historical drama Anonymous, the action film Assault to power or even a film inspired by real events (Stonewall), in this way he returned to the genre that had given him the most popularity among the general public with Independence Day: Counterattack.

On this occasion the young actor Liam Hemsworth He had the great responsibility of replacing one of Hollywood’s biggest stars as the leading man: Will Smith. Those who did repeat were Jeff Goldblum Y Bill Pullman. In the film, 20 years after the first invasion of Earth, the aliens that terrorized the planet return to strike back despite the fact that all nations proposed a joint defense plan to prevent possible new extraterrestrial aggression.

You can see it at: Disney+.