‘Moon Knight’ is a miniseries according to Oscar Isaac, which highlights his creative freedom

Marvel Studios has an intense future both in theaters and on Disney +, so there are many characters to take into account when prioritizing the stories that are going to extend more or less. In addition, not only does the narrative factor influence these types of issues, but the aforementioned streaming platform will also take into account the success of each of its series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. when you bet on extending or giving priority to one or the other.

There is the example of ‘Loki’, which despite having launched its first season after the premieres of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, would be the first to start engines with a second. Thus, the recent statements by Oscar Isaac would not have too much weight As for the path of ‘Moon Knight’marvelous proposal to which the aforementioned actor just qualified as a miniseries.

Moreover, from the approach of Isaac’s comment, it seems more like he is making a comparison between the way of working in the case of television fictions and how the matter is approached when it is destined for the big screen; so that “miniseries” It wouldn’t have to translate to a single season headlined by his ex-US Marine with dissociative identity disorder, who is empowered by the Egyptian god of the moon.

“I had never heard of ‘Moon Knight’ before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I had heard of ‘Morbius,’ but had never heard of ‘Moon Knight'”Isaac says in conversation with Jared Leto during the latest episode of Variety’s Actor on Actor. “I don’t know what the process was like for you [Leto] because yours is a movie. In my case it is a miniseries, so there was a lot of room to try things because there wasn’t that pressure of having to make sure that hundreds of millions of dollars are raised in the first weekend”.

the wicked hawke

‘Moon Knight’ has an exceptional antagonist: Ethan Hawke he is the one in charge of making it difficult for Isaac, with a type of character that until now he had stayed away from.

Hawke explains that he had never wanted to say yes to a villain because he has a theory that “If you show viewers the devil in you, they won’t miss the rest of your career”. He thus explained it in statements to EW, adding that “Jack Nicholson can be playing an accountant and you’ll still be waiting for him to blow up like he did in ‘The Shining’. [Cuando le ves encarnando a un malvado] change your relationship with the actor, so I’ve always been nervous about it. But I realized that after 50, it’s time to play with a new element. Villains could be my future“.

* ‘Moon Knight’ premieres on Disney+ next March 30.