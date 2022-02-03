Monterrey vs Al Ahly: time and channel | Striped World Clubs Game 2021

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.02.2022 12:36:23





The Monterey Striped They will start their journey in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 before him Al-Ahly on the second date of the tournament, looking to move on to the semifinals in which the current champion of the Copa Libertadores is already waiting: palm trees of brazil.

In addition, in case of defeating the team from Cairo, those from the Sultana del Norte will match Real Madrid like the sets with most games played in said competition with 12 duels each.

How do you get to Monterey?

The Rayados will arrive at the match against Al Ahly without game rhythm, since they will have almost 14 days without having played an official duel, since their last game was on January 22 against Cruz Azul in Liga MX.

Last Monterrey matches:

Monterey 2-2 Blue Cross | January 22, 2022

Blue Cross | January 22, 2022 Necaxa 0-4 Monterey | January 14, 2022

| January 14, 2022 Monterey 0-0 Queretaro | January 8, 2022

Queretaro | January 8, 2022 Atlas 1-1 Monterey | November 27, 2021

Monterey | November 27, 2021 Monterey 0-0 Atlas | November 24, 2021

How does the Al Ahly arrive?

The Cairo team may bring more race pacehowever, walks in the doldrums, because they have not achieved a win in the last five gamesin addition to being beaten by Smouha.

Last matches of Al Ahly:

Al-Ahly 1-1 National Bank of Egypt | January 30, 2022

National Bank of Egypt | January 30, 2022 smouha 3-0 Al Ahly | January 27, 2022

3-0 Al Ahly | January 27, 2022 Al-Ahly 1-1 Al Mokawloon | January 21, 2022

Al Mokawloon | January 21, 2022 Ismaly 1-1 Al-Ahly | January 17, 2022

Al-Ahly | January 17, 2022 Al-Ahly 0-0 El-Gouna | January 13, 2022

Rayados game schedule against Al Ahly

Date: Saturday February 5

Schedule: 10:30 a.m. (Central Mexico)

(Central Mexico) Campus: Al Nahyan Stadium

Round: Day 2 of the Club World Cup 2021

Where to SEE LIVE Monterrey vs Al Ahly?

Channel: TNT Sports

Online transmission: HBO Max and Live with us at Halftime.

Participating teams of the 2021 Club World Cup:

–Chelsea: UEFA Champions League champion 2020-21

–palm trees: Champion of the Copa Libertadores 2021

–Monterey: 2021 Concacaf Champions League Champion

–To the–Hilal: 2021 AFC Champions League Champion

–Al-Ahly: 2020-21 CAF Champions League Champion

–pirate: OFCA Nominated

–Al-Jazeera: Arab League Gulf Champion 2020-21

​

​

​