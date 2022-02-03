Monolith Soft’s website gives fans hope

Surely you remember that, a few months ago, a voice actress from Xenoblade Chronicles had dropped that a new game was on the way within the franchise and then we received a similar report. Well, now we bring more news about it.

The information comes from the official website of Monolith Soft, developer of this franchise. Apparently, he has undergone a radical facelift, and this has made fans suspicious.

now has a “completely new design”, with copyright updates and mentioning how all news articles dating between 2017 and 2022 have been removed. In fact only four posts are now shown and one of them confirms that the company will detail its accounts at the end of this month on February 28th.

All this has given hope to the fans of Xenoblade Chronicles to be able to know news soon. For now there is nothing confirmed, so we will have to be attentive to more details.

Rumors of Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The information was shared a few months ago fanbytefrom where they claim that their sources have allowed them to confirm the next round of details about Xenoblade Chronicles 3:

XC 3 is under development.

It is in its final phase of development, although its release date seems to be delayed “for various reasons”.

This title was going to be announced in early 2021 but it was not due to difficulties in its development due to the pandemic and optimization on Nintendo Switch.

It could be announced before the end of 2021.

It is a sequel to XC 2: “The end of the trilogy takes place in the distant future with some returning characters who have outlived their human counterparts from XC and XC 2.”

Melia would return in this third installment and that would explain the statements of her voice actress.

It will have more character models on screen at once than any previous title, both playable characters and enemies.

If all goes well, a release is expected in the first half of 2022.

What is your opinion? We will be attentive to more details.

