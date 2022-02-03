Miguel Layún explained the reason why he is not summoned to the Mexican National Team

The right back of the Águilas del América Miguel Layún, told details of why he is not summoned by Gerardo Martino to integrate the squad of the Mexican National Team.

Miguel Layunwho a little over six months ago returned to the Eagles of Americaconfessed that he wants to hit another lap, in this case, to the Mexico national team. The side was part of the first calls for Gerardo Martinobut little by little he was losing ground and today he is not taken into account by the Argentine coach.

In this regard, the experienced element of the cast of Santiago Solaritold more details in a conversation with Werevertumorro: “For a year I have been calm with myself, with myself, with my emotions and with my situations. I would be happy to return to the Selectionto arrive and contribute what I can, if I have to play, if I have to be on the bench, if it is to continue directing young people to exploit their potential, if it is demanding inside, whatever it is that I have to understand the roles there is, I would go happy with life”.

Also, in the interview, Miguel Layun took time to explain why Gerardo Martino He hasn’t called him back for the Mexico national team: “A year and a half ago, more or less, that I finished going through an emotional process, it allowed me to put aside a lot of bullshit that I had done, I already had the calls, I apologized and the response of the ‘daddy‘She was always very sincere’Miguelyou will be the day that I consider that you have to be sportingly ‘”.

However, he also revealed that, if the possibility of integrating a payroll again came, he would analyze the conditions: “If I go to the national team to not play, then your environment also says that you are better than this one, they start to eat your head and with your ego you say ‘no, why am I going to go’, stupidly you end up going to the friendly, to FIFA date and it can happen that even if you are, you are not, you do not enjoy, you do not deliver what you can deliver, you stop living it and it is a pity, because when you turn your face you say ‘what an asshole’, even if you had the world at your feet, it is still the dream you always had.

Miguel Layún’s numbers on his return to America

Miguel Layunsince he returned to the Eagles of America in the middle of last year, he played, between the championships of the MX Leagueboth with the Shout Mexico A21 like with him Closure 2022, 18 games in total, with which he accumulates 1,374 minutes. Also, while he still hasn’t scored goals, he has recorded four assists.