Mexico will ask Venezuelans for a visa to stop migration to the US

Mexico.- The Mexican government will tighten the measures for Venezuelan citizens to enter the country with the intention of curbing the migratory flow to the United States, since the country will begin to request visas from visitors to the South American country.

This according to a news published by the news agency Reuters. The publication indicates that the measure will enter into force once the provision is published in the Official diary.

The document that has been released on the internet mentions that Venezuelans who wish to enter Mexico must apply for a visa, this as a measure to curb the “Increasing trend of the migratory flow of nationals of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in irregular transit to a third country”.

According to the news agency, the migratory transit of Venezuelans has increased by up to a thousand percent in “irregular flow”compared to the same period of the last five years.

This measure could hinder the plans of many Venezuelans who arrive in Mexican territory with the intention of crossing illegally into the United States.

According to data from the International Organization for Migration (OIM), during this period the deportations accumulated until the month of November shot up 32%, reaching 112 thousand 226.