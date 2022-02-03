Mexico vs. Panama: this is how El Tri was in the Concacaf octagonal table

Soccer Football – World Cup – CONCACAF Qualifiers – Mexico v Panama – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico – February 2, 2022 Mexico players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The Mexican team began his engagement Panama in the Azteca Stadium as part of the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. The last match of this FIFA date of the Concacaf Octagon it was vital to Mexico to stay in the places to qualify automatically and not come across the playoffs.

With the results obtained by the United States in its match against Honduras, the Tri is forced to win the game to establish himself in third place and secure their place in Qatar 2022.

Until halftime the score remained goalless, consequently the team Tricolor remained in third place but did not fully secure his automatic pass to the World Cupbecause in the absence of three more games, the scenario could be complicated for the daddy Martino due to the points difference with Panama and the danger of Costa Rica.

It was until minute 80 when Raul Jimenez He opened the scoring a few minutes after the end of the game. With this he ensured the victory of his team and managed to keep the three points and match the United States.

THIS IS HOW THE CONCACAF TABLE WAS

1. Canada – 25 points

2. United States – 21 points (on goal differences, the United States remains above the Tri)

3. Mexico – 21 points

4. Panama – 17 points

5. Costa Rica – 16 points

6. El Salvador – 9 points

7. Jamaica – 7 points

8. Depth – 3 points

Both teams have already taken to the field to start activities in the World Cup qualifying round. In the first part of the duel, both Mexico and Panama had the opportunity to open the scoring, however, the score did not fall.

It was not until minute 47 when Raúl Jiménez had the opportunity to score the first goal of the night, but before his goal, the pass of chucky Lozano left the fieldso that it was annulled the both of Tepeji wolf.

Later, the Wolves striker scored the first of the match via penalty.

The Wolves striker made the first of the match via penalty (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

Due to the accumulated victories he has the set of maple leafthey are already with one foot in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so the difference in points with the rest of the teams has allowed them to have a considerable advantage.

on the field of Cuscatlan Stadium Atiba Hutchinson was in charge of opening the scoring at minute 66 of the match.

With this, the Canadians would add their sixth consecutive victory in the Concacaf Octagonal qualifiers. In extra time Jonathan David scored the second of the match.

The Stars and Stripes team won 3-0 over Honduras (Photo: Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports)

From the 8th minute of the game, the North Americans took the lead and thus secured second place in the Concacaf table. With goals from Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmermann and of Christian Pulisic the set of the stars and the bar won 3 – 0 to Honduras in adverse weather conditions due to low temperatures.

After the draw obtained by the Costa Rican team on the field of the Azteca Stadium, the Ticos They got the victory against Jamaica and thus positioned themselves in fifth position with 16 units. Joel Campbell He was in charge of making the only score of the game.

