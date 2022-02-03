Mexico vs. Panama: the combination that would leave El Tri out of the Qatar World Cup

The Mexican team has only won one of the last four Concacaf World Cup qualifying games (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

After winning one of the last four games of the Concacaf Octagonthe Mexican soccer team has complicated its pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022since it has been seeded in the third position of the classification, one point away from falling into the playoff zone.

Despite the fact that there are four games left before the end of the Concacaf World Cup qualifyingthis Wednesday, February 2 Mexico will play his first grand final, in which he could leave the risk zone slightly and face the last fifa date March more calmly.

To achieve this you must go over Panama on the field of Aztec stadiuma result with which he would distance himself to four units of the canaleroswho appear as the closest pursuer and the main threat that could leave Mexico in the playoffs.

Mexico tied 1-1 against Panama at the Rommel Fernández Stadium last November (Photo: REUTERS/Erick Marciscano)

Despite having the pass in their hands and playing at home, should Mexico lose to Panamawould drop to fourth place in the Octagonal End and would be, momentarily, without a direct ticket for the Qatar World Cup 2022so he would have to row against the current in the last window of scheduled qualifying matches in March.

This scenario would be complemented by what you do Costa Rica this same Wednesday February 2 in view of Jamaicabecause in the event of a victory in Kingston, it would come within two points of Mexico and the classification for the direct ticket and the playoff could be in the hands of anyone facing the last three games of the Octagonal End.

Meanwhile the lowest I could fall Mexico in February it would be fourth place, in the playoff zone in case of losing to Panama; however, if they manage to get the three points, they could go up to second place, as long as they beat U.S on points or goal difference.

The classification of the Octagonal Final of Concacaf until day 10 (Photo: Google Stats)

What would have to happen for Mexico to be left out of the World Cup in Qatar?

Once the fifa date February, the next World Cup qualifying window will be between March 24 and 30, when the last three matches of the Concacaf Octagon for each of the selections.

Mexico will face U.S Y The Savior at the Azteca Stadium, while visiting Honduras in San Pedro Sula. In the event that they lose or draw against Panama on February 2, they must win the three commitments in March so as not to depend on other results and ensure their place in the World Cup.

If the frame of daddy Martino wins against Panamawould have a four-point advantage over canaleros Y could lose one of the last three gameswin the other two and keep their place for the World Cup secure.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino, coach of the Mexican soccer team since 2019 (PHOTO: EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER)

The most complicated scenario for Mexico would be two consecutive defeats. first before Panama and then before U.Sboth at the Azteca Stadium, as it could be relegated to fifth place if Costa Rica wins its two games against Jamaica and Canada.

If this were to happen, Mexico would be out of the World Cup with two games to go until the end of the Octagonalin which it would be measured against Honduras and El Salvador.

In this case, I would be aware of what Panama and Costa Rica do in their last two games. On the one hand, the canaleros faces will be seen against the United States and Canada; while the ticos will close against El Salvador and the United States.

The elimination of Mexico it still looks complicated; however, she must defeat Panama this Wednesday, February 2 to avoid making accounts in March and radically complicate his ticket to the World Cup, since the continuity of Gerardo Martino in front of the Tricolor in the final stretch of Octagonal.

