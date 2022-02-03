Mexico vs. Panama: Ral Jimnez saves Mexico again, scoring the winning goal against Panama

The Mexican team closed its participation in the first FIFA Date of 2022 with a controversial victory over his similar of Panama by a score of 1-0 in the Aztec stadium, in a meeting corresponding to Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Course to Qatar 2022.

El Tri had a commitment in which he suffered to be able to break a canal team that, at times, was superior in the field, but It was enough for him to add three points in one of the most important duels of the tie.

Mexico smiled, but suffered. Panama was not an easy rival. The canal workers showed the growth they have sustained thanks to the technician Thomas Christiansen. They even had clear chances in the match.

Mexico defined the game thanks to a penalty that should not have been sanctioned, in the second half, at minute 80 thanks to Diego Lainez, who, like against Jamaica, was the shock that changed the face of Tata’s team.

Juan Reynoso Substitute for Tata Martino?

This victory also changed Martino’s face. The voices around Aztec stadium, They assured that, if they lost to Panama, tonight’s would have been the last commitment for the Argentine coach. The guillotine did not appear in Santa rsula, although it was prowling, since Juan Reynoso was in the building, one of those appointed to replace Rosario.

The first arrivals of danger were in the first minutes of the match; the first, of Ralph Jimnez, who coldly took off two rivals inside the area, but the ball was left behind, letting slip the first great opportunity for El Tri.

Panam responded promptly, after a low shot from fidel escobar on the right side, beating Memo Ochoa, but luckily for the national team, Hctor Herrera took the ball on the line.

In the second half, Panam made several modifications, while Martino decided to bet on the same eleven with which he started.

Just at the beginning of the second half, the referee resorted to VAR to review a play in which Mexico scored a goal, but it was disallowed because in the move prior to the definition, Hirving Lozano was unable to prevent the ball from leaving the pitch before sending your service.

Hirving Lozano goes to the hospital injured

The Mexican team lost Chucky Lozano at minute 66, after suffering a severe arm injury (and shoulder) right. The player of Naples he fought for a ball on the right side, where he was pushed from behind by a defender, falling ugly on his limb, complaining of severe pain that did not allow him to continue on the field.

Hirving had to leave the match on a stretcher and with a worrying rictus of pain, giving way to Diego Lainez, who made the difference in the match. Lozano had to be transferred to a hospital to define the severity of the blow.

Jiménez forgave again, at 67′, after a recovery caused by putting pressure on the Panamanians. The ball went to the forward of the wolverhampton, but facing the goalkeeper Luis Meja, Jimnez smashed the ball into his chest. Likewise, an advanced position of the Premier League attacker.

Controversial penalty on Diego Lainez

at 80′, the Salvadoran referee Ivn Bartn charged a non-existent penalty on Diego Lainez, who tricked the whistler for a supposed kick. Incredible as it may seem, the VAR seemed to have seen a foul on the Betis player, which served to decree the maximum penalty, which Ral Jimnez successfully cashed in his style. He lasted until the last minute, and with the goalkeeper defeated, he touched softly to the opposite side to put definitive figures and give Mexico the victory.

El Tri closes this long-suffering day of FIFA Date, thinking of meeting again next March 23 to measure themselves against U.S, three days later they will visit Honduras and on March 29 they will return to the Azteca to face a resigned Salvadoran team, which tonight fell in Cuscatlan in view of Canada

Photos: Imago7.

