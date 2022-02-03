Mexico vs. Panama: Chucky Lozano would have suffered a dislocated shoulder against Panama

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano He suffered a serious injury to his right arm during the match against Panama, which could know CLEAR BRAND It would have caused a shoulder dislocation.

Through tears, the player of the Naples had to leave the match at minute 62 after a clash with Michael Murillo, so it was replaced by Diego Lainez.

El Chucky, who until that moment was the most outstanding player of the match against the canaleros, he was taken off the field on a stretcher after that the medical services of the Tricolor immobilized his left arm.

Lozano was taken to a hospital south of CDMX for a more comprehensive assessment, where our collaborator Alejandro Orvaanos was able to know the degree of injury that shows: a dislocation of the right shoulder.

At the end, Mexico ended up beating Panama 1-0, thanks to a controversial penalty on Diego Lainez that Ral Jimnez converted at minute 79, but the concern for Chucky and his return to the courts are maintained, since could be out of circulation for two months, with the possibility of miss the duel against Barcelona in the Europa League.

