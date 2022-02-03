Mexico vs Dominican Republic LIVE today (0-1) | 02/02/2022

19:06 2 minutes ago

3 | high

Mexico continues without hitting in a good way; There are already 9 Mexicans retired by Tyler Alexander.

19:01 7 minutes ago

2 | Short

After two full innings, the Dominican Republic is already up on the scoreboard, but they came close to doing more damage by leaving runners on the first two bases.

18:56 12 minutes ago

2 | Short

Moisés Sierra hits a single with a fly ball to center field; Henry Urrutia scores and puts the Dominican Republic ahead on the marker.

18:51 17 minutes ago

2 | high

Tyler Alexander again easily dominates the three batters from Mexico.

18:46 22 minutes ago

1 | Short

With Marcell Ozuna’s out line, the first inning of the game ends. After a complete one, Mexico and the Dominican Republic tied at zero.

18:41 27 minutes ago

1 | high

Quickly, José Cardona, Esteban Quiroz and Joey Meneses are removed in a row. The first batch of batting ends for Mexico.

18:36 32 minutes ago

Playball!

Tyler Alexander, from the Dominican Republic, on the mound; José Cardona, from Mexico, at bat.

18:31 37 minutes ago

Mexico to advance to the round

Looking ahead to this game, Roberto Vizcarra (manager of Charros) made their goals clear: “We haven’t won anything. Advancing to the semifinals was the first step, but the goal is to win the championship for Mexico. That’s why we come to the Caribbean Series”.

18:26 42 minutes ago

starting pitchers

For Mexico, the starter will be Brennan Bernardino, while Tyler Alexander for the Dominican Republic.

18:21 an hour ago

Colombia, first finalist

18:16 an hour ago

Dominican Republic confirmed ninth

18:11 an hour ago

Confirmed ninth from Mexico

18:06 an hour ago

Dominican Republic comes from succeeding

18:01 an hour ago

Mexico comes from winning

17:56 an hour ago

Let’s start!

There is less than an hour left for the novenas of Mexico and the Dominican Republic to face each other again, now in search of the last ticket to the Final of the 2022 Caribbean Series, which will be played tomorrow.

17:51 an hour ago

17:46 an hour ago

