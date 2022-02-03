Mexico vs Dominican Republic LIVE today (0-1) | 02/02/2022
Mexico continues without hitting in a good way; There are already 9 Mexicans retired by Tyler Alexander.
After two full innings, the Dominican Republic is already up on the scoreboard, but they came close to doing more damage by leaving runners on the first two bases.
Moisés Sierra hits a single with a fly ball to center field; Henry Urrutia scores and puts the Dominican Republic ahead on the marker.
Tyler Alexander again easily dominates the three batters from Mexico.
With Marcell Ozuna’s out line, the first inning of the game ends. After a complete one, Mexico and the Dominican Republic tied at zero.
Quickly, José Cardona, Esteban Quiroz and Joey Meneses are removed in a row. The first batch of batting ends for Mexico.
Playball!
Tyler Alexander, from the Dominican Republic, on the mound; José Cardona, from Mexico, at bat.
Mexico to advance to the round
Looking ahead to this game, Roberto Vizcarra (manager of Charros) made their goals clear: “We haven’t won anything. Advancing to the semifinals was the first step, but the goal is to win the championship for Mexico. That’s why we come to the Caribbean Series”.
starting pitchers
For Mexico, the starter will be Brennan Bernardino, while Tyler Alexander for the Dominican Republic.
Colombia, first finalist
Dominican Republic confirmed ninth
Confirmed ninth from Mexico
Dominican Republic comes from succeeding
Mexico comes from winning
Let’s start!
There is less than an hour left for the novenas of Mexico and the Dominican Republic to face each other again, now in search of the last ticket to the Final of the 2022 Caribbean Series, which will be played tomorrow.
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups of the match Mexico vs Dominican Republic live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Quisqueya Stadium.