Mexico had to win civilly or criminally: DT of Panama

The technical of the Panama National Team, Thomas Christiansen he left angry behind the defeat of your team before Mexico 1-0 in the Azteca Stadium and assured that the locals had to win yes or yes, because questioned that they have not gone to the VAR in the penalty on Diego Lainez.

Christiansen recognized that Panama was affected by several injured and this moved the game plan he had for this Matchday 11 of the Concacaf qualifier.

“Of course they were not going to give us anythingWe had to work on it ourselves and try to achieve our goals with our football, try to win at the Azteca. Also the topic of injuries, our way of playing is to try to come out from behind, we have four central injured in this window, it was complicated,” he said.

“In the first part we were well involved, it was the objective to look for those movements, to have the ball, to have control of the game, we got it, we knew that the second part, like in Panama, that we were going to submit. The requirement of Mexico was to win by civil or criminal and they got it.

In the last 10 minutes, Lainez it was fouled inside the box and the whistler, Iván Arcides Barton did not hesitate to score the maximum penalty without reviewing the VAR.

“Okay, it was difficult there were many people ahead in the picture, our recording was also hard to see, but the truth is that we haven’t been very lucky in these qualifying rounds, Panama has not been given anything and in the end this continues”, he added.

“We have three important finals, we cannot change results, nor regret. I was told that there was a World Cup referee from a chain in Mexico that he said it was not criminal, he perhaps knows a little more, but now we cannot complain. We have lost and now it’s time to get up”, commented

Panama It remains in playoff zone with 17 points, one unit above Costa Rica.

“Let’s see, I think with so many doubts you have in Mexico, in Panama and in the other countries that will have seen it, It would be reviewable at least. But that’s what I say Panama or Mexico, nothing is given away here and that’s what it touches. We have to continue and wait for better moments, ”added Christiansen.

