Mexico and the United States will face tied

El Tri receives the United States in March when the fans return to the Azteca Stadium.

Oxygenating goal! Penalty on Lainez and Jiménez makes it 1-0 ‘as a boss’

For: adriana terraces FEB. 02. 2022

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Behind the Mexico vs. Panama the Tri remain in third place of the Concacaf Octagon behind Canada and the United States.

The Canadians beat El Salvador 2-0 although they already had secured first place in the World Cup qualifiers even with a defeat. The United States beat Honduras 3-0 and reaches 21 points.

Mexico started their game against Panama with 18 points, while the canaleros have one less. With the victory thanks to Raúl Jiménez’s penalty goal, Mexico equaled the United States on points, but trailed on goal difference.

The Concacaf Octagonal has three dates left to play in March and that will end up defining the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The confederation gives three direct tickets and one to playoff to the World Cup that starts on November 21.

THIS IS THE OCTAGONAL TABLE

1. Canada 25 points +14 goals *

2. United States 21 points +9 goals *

3. Mexico 21 points +6 goals *

4. Panama 17 points +1 goals **

5. Costa Rica 16 points +1 goal

6. El Salvador 9 points -7 goals

7. Jamaica 7 points -7 goals

8. Honduras 3 points -17 goals

* Qualified at the moment ** Qualified for intercontinental playoffs

CALENDAR OF THE OCTAGONAL IN MARCH

March 24th

Panama vs. Honduras

Jamaica vs El Salvador

Mexico vs. United States

Costa Rica vs Canada

March 27th

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica

Canada vs. Jamaica

Honduras vs. Mexico

United States vs. Panama

March 30th

Panama vs Canada

Costa Rica vs. United States

Mexico vs El Salvador

Jamaica vs. Honduras

THE FANS WILL RETURN TO THE AZTECA STADIUM

Mexico will play two of its last three Concacaf Octagonal games at home: against the United States, first, and in its last qualifying game against El Salvador.