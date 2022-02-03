Mexico advances to the semifinals of the Caribbean Series

The right Javier Solano limited his rivals to two hits, without runs, in six innings and the Mexicans Charros de Jalisco qualified this Tuesday for the semifinals of the Caribbean Series by whitewashing the Panamanians 1-0 Los Santos Astronauts and remove them.

Charros joins in the semifinals to Cibao Giantsfrom Dominican Republic; Magellan Navigators, from Venezuela; Y Barranquilla Caimansfrom Colombia.

solanorelentless, He scored the victory (1-0) that leaves the record of the representative of Mexico at 3-2 after having started with two successive defeats. He walked two.

Enrique Burgos, Jake Sanchez and Roberto Osuna they put the remaining zeroes on the board of the Quisqueya Stadium, in Santo Domingo. Osuna saved for the second time in this Caribbean classic.

‘The Pony’ Esteban Quiroz drove the only race of the commitment in the fifth inning.

José Cardona, with two outs, took first base on a walk. He launched to steal the second base and ended up reaching the third by mistake in catcher Freddy Fermín’s throw.. Quiroz chartered Cardona with an uncatchable to left field.

