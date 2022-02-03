MESSI WAS SURPASSED BY SUÁREZ AND LAUTARO: This is the table of the top scorers in the South American qualifiers

The double date of the South American World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 has ended, so it’s time to update on how the table of top scorers has moved so far in this CONMEBOL qualifying process.

And yes, there were important news.

Thanks to the goals he achieved against Paraguay and Venezuela, Luis Suárez surpassed Lionel Messi, both in the ranking of current scorers and in the historical classification of the gunners with the most goals in the entire South American tie.

Other players who also climbed positions? Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez. The Argentine put himself among the sub-leaders with his 7 goals and the Chilean, with his brace against Bolivia, is already in the TOP 7 of the list.

And with two days to go before it all ends, Marcelo Martins managed to stay on top.

THE SCORERS IN THE 2022 CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS

Marcelo Martins (Bolivia): 10 goals in 15 games.

10 goals in 15 games. Neymar (Brazil) : 7 goals in 9 games.

: 7 goals in 9 games. Luis Suarez (Uruguay): 7 goals in 12 games.

7 goals in 12 games. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina): 7 goals in 14 games.

7 goals in 14 games. Alexis Sanchez (Chile) : 6 goals in 13 games.

: 6 goals in 13 games. Lionel Messi (Argentina): 6 goals in 13 games.

6 goals in 13 games. Michael Estrada (Ecuador): 6 goals in 15 games.

6 goals in 15 games. Christian Cueva (Peru): 5 goals in 15 games.

Undefeated Data. Luis Suárez (28) and Lionel Messi (27) are the players with the most goals in the entire history of the South American World Cup qualifiers. Power to power battle.

Did you know..? Lautaro Martínez has scored 19 goals in the 37 games he has played with the Argentine national team. He kept the starting position in La Albiceleste.