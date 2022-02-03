Medicine students will be able to continue their studies in Spain

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reported that it signed an agreement with the University of Córdoba (UCO), in Spain so that their Medicine students can study part of their career in that country and obtain two degrees.

The agreement was signed for the benefit of the Medicine students belonging to the UNAMHowever, those interested must meet a series of requirements in order to be part of the selected ones.

According to a statement from the UNAMthe students selected to be part of the agreement will be able to study part of their degree in Mexico and another in Spainso they will have two degrees endorsed by both educational institutions.

Medicine students at UNAM could have two degrees

The highest house of studies pointed out that with this agreement, the UNAM You will enjoy the first program that offers a double degree in Health Sciences with Europe.

This is the first program of its kind in all of Mexico with a European country at the undergraduate level for Medicine, and for UNAM is the first double degree in Health Sciences with Europe

Likewise, the UNAM emphasized that one of the objectives of this agreement is to facilitate the Medicine students graduates get a job in the European Union from a degree processed in Spainsince currently the process of revalidating the title in that country takes a year or a year and a half.

“If the students want to work or reside in Spain, they will no longer lose that year, they would only apply the MIR or the exam to enter the residencies in that country. It facilitates their entry into the educational and labor field in Europe”, UNAM pointed out.

How to apply to the UNAM agreement with Spain?

In order to be part of this agreement, Medicine students They must study in Mexico the basic and clinical subjects from the first to the fourth year in one of the educational centers of the UNAM.

From the fifth year they will have the right to travel to Spain to complete his undergraduate Medical Internship and part of his Social Service. The rest will have to be completed in Mexico.

Medicine students coming from Spain They will also have the right to travel to Mexico and have a double degree from the UNAM.

Requirements to apply to the UNAM agreement and travel to Spain

– Be approved by a committee

– Being a regular student

– Have a minimum general average of 8.5

– Have a minimum grade of seven in high school

– Cover the necessary credits for admission to the Medical Internship

– Comply with the requirements established in each call

The news by all means. Download our

apps

!

MVA