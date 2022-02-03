Medical waste generated by the response against COVID-19 has become a threat to health and the environment

The extensive global health response to combat COVID-19 has contributed to vaccinating billions of people around the world, but this Tuesday it was learned that action on a planetary scale also has its negative side.

A new report from the World Health Organization reveals that the global campaign against the coronavirus has generated tens of thousands of tons of additional medical waste.

The UN health agency highlights in its analysis that the accumulation of this waste puts enormous pressure on health care waste management systems around the world. It adds that this situation poses a threat to human health and the environment and highlights the urgent need to improve waste management practices.

The study was carried out based on the approximately 87,000 tons of personal protective equipment purchased between March 2020 and November 2021 and shipped to countries through a joint United Nations emergency initiative. It is estimated that most of this material has ended up as garbage.

The authors of the report found that shipping more than 140 million test kits could potentially generate an additional 2,600 tonnes of non-infectious waste (mainly plastic) and 731,000 liters of chemical waste, while supplying the more than 8 billion doses of the vaccines would have produced an additional 144,000 tons of waste in the form of syringes, needles and safety deposit boxes.

The authors point out that these figures only provide an initial estimate of the magnitude of the problem and do not take into account none of the products purchased outside the UN initiative, nor the waste generated by the public, such as disposable medical masks.

Although as Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, points out, “it is absolutely vital to provide health workers with the appropriate personal protective equipment”, at the same time, “it is also vital to ensure that it can be used safely without affecting the surrounding environment.

To achieve this, the Organization stresses the need for effective management systems, including guidance for health personnel on what to do when health equipment and products have been used.





UN Women/Pathumporn Thongking Frontline COVID-19 workers wear personal protective equipment at a hospital in Thailand.

Hospital waste management, in question

However, the reality of waste recycling in hospital facilities is far from optimal. Nowadays, 30% of sites are not equipped to handle existing loads of healthcare waste, let alone the additional amount generated by COVID-19. This figure rises to 60% in less developed countries.

This situation exposes health workers to potential needlestick injuries, burns and harmful microorganisms, while also impacting communities living near poorly managed landfills and waste disposal sites due to air pollution from waste burning, poor water quality or disease-carrying pests.

“COVID-19 is forcing the world to acknowledge the gaps and neglected aspects of the waste stream and the way we produce, use and dispose of our healthcare resources, from cradle to grave,” said Environment Director, Climate Change and Organizational Health.

Dr. María Neira highlighted the need to make a significant change at all levels in the way we manage the flow of health care waste, both globally and “down to hospital floors”.

He added that this transformation is “a basic requirement of climate-smart health care systems, to which many countries committed at the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference, and of course a recovery health from COVID-19 and preparation for other health emergencies in the future.”

The report’s recommendations include the use of:

Ecological packaging and transport

Safe and reusable personal protective equipment (for example, medical gloves and masks)

Recyclable or biodegradable materials

He also advises investing: