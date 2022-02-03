Marvel: Jennifer Lawrence could give life to an important heroine

Jennifer Lawrence continues fully with the filming of the movie “Don’t Look Up”, where she will play one of the leading roles alongside actor Leonardo DiCaprio. This film is one of the most anticipated in this 2021, since it has a great cast. Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Chris Evans are some of the names that complete the recording set.

In the last weeks Jennifer He worried his millions of followers after an accident he suffered during the filming of said film. A “controlled explosion” was the cause of a cut at the height of the lace’s eyelid, who was in a scene with Timothée Chalamet. The injury was not so serious, and filming was stopped for a few days.

