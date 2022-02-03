Marvel: Jennifer Lawrence could give life to an important heroine

Jennifer Lawrence continues fully with the filming of the movie “Don’t Look Up”, where she will play one of the leading roles alongside actor Leonardo DiCaprio. This film is one of the most anticipated in this 2021, since it has a great cast. Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Chris Evans are some of the names that complete the recording set.

In the last weeks Jennifer He worried his millions of followers after an accident he suffered during the filming of said film. A “controlled explosion” was the cause of a cut at the height of the lace’s eyelid, who was in a scene with Timothée Chalamet. The injury was not so serious, and filming was stopped for a few days.

Meanwhile, the protagonist of “The Hunger Games” is already in the pipeline for future projects in the Marvel universe. Strong rumors are already circulating that Lawrence could bring to life some inhuman character like Crystal or Medusa. In addition, it is not ruled out that the 30-year-old American will play the Invisible Woman of the Fantastic Four if the main option of Marvel Studios, which is Emily Blunt, fails.

This would not be the first time Jennifer Lawrence participate in the superhero genre, since he participated in several FOX films playing the role of Mística in the X-Men saga, between the period composed between 2011 and 2019.

Without a doubt, the wife of the American gallery owner Cooke Maroney is going through one of the best professional moments of her career. The native of Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States has become one of the most requested actresses by the seventh art industry.