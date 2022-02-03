Martino got tired, he resigned and De Luisa has plan B and he is not the Piojo

They uncover that Martino resigned, again

February 02, 2022 1:38 p.m.

Michael Herrera He will not be the candidate to take the reins of the Mexican National Team. According to the report by journalist Luis Castillo, louis yon and the players received at the new account table, the resignation of Gerard Martin.

See more news:

The naturalized man who renounces El Tri, so that Carlos Vela returns and saves the team

In the source, the communicator pointed out that yes, Tata’s resignation would be accepted not even because of the result, but because of the way the national team plays, which has no idea in the tactical part and it is not known what himself plays.

For this reason, Castillo exposed the issue of Tata’s replacement, because Martino feels tired and without arguments to seek to turn around the Mexican team, despite the extremely poor level that is shown.

See more news:

Luis García uncovers the 60 MPD business for which Televisa does not fire Tata

Who would be chosen if not Miguel Herrera to be DT del Tri?

According to Chain Reaction, the chosen one would be Xavier Aguirre, before the refusal of Miguel Herrera to assume the Tri. Aguirre would be the one who can get on, because he knows Liga MX and because the base of the team is Rayados.