Mariana Treviño will participate in a film with Tom Hanks

Mexico City.- Mexican actors Mariana Treviño and Manuel García-Rulfo will star alongside Tom Hanks in “A Man Called Otto”, a comedy film that will start filming next month in Pennsylvania.

The film would be an adaptation of the novel A Grumpy Man, written by Fredrik Backman, and which already had a film version made by Hanes Holm, which received two Oscar nominations in 2017, one for Best Foreign Film and another in the category of Best Makeup and Hairstyles.

The film will follow the story of Otto, a man with a bad character who lives isolated from the world, with strict daily routines and a difficult relationship with his neighbors. Until he finally develops a friendship with them that will change his perception of life.

The specialized portal Deadline revealed that the film, which is already in pre-production, will be directed by Marc Foster, who has been behind hits like “World War Z” and “007 Quantum.” While the script would be in charge of David Magee, twice nominated for an Oscar for An Extraordinary Journey and Discovering Neverland.

This will be the first stellar participation of Mariana Treviño in Hollywood. The actress has become popular in Mexico with the series “Club de Cuervos” and “100 Días Para Enamorarnos”, as well as the films “La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal” and “Perfectos Desscritos”, where she shared credits with Manuel García-Rulfo .

For the actor this will be the second time that coincides with Tom Hanks. He previously did so in the Apple Tv+ film Greyhound”. His work in Hollywood includes the production of Netflix’s “6 Underground” and “The Magnificent Seven”. He recently presented the independent Mexican film Two Seasons, which participated in the Sundance Festival.

This will be one of the big productions for STX International, which has acquired the distribution rights to the film. The production will be in charge of Rita Wilson, who has made films like “Mamma Mía!” Director Marc Foster and Renée Wolfe will serve as executive producers through their company 2DUX2, the same company that made “World War Z.”

With information from Adolfo López | The Sun of Mexico