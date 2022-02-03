ManU would allow changing Greenwood shirts for another player’s

Midtime Editorial

The hobby of the Red Devils has been ‘hurt’ with the actions of Mason Greenwood, because after being accused of assault and rape by his partner, they already they don’t want to see his shirt, so the Manchester United reported what can change it for that of any another player.

The Greenwood’s situation is not easy, because despite the fact that he has now been released on bail, he is not very popular at Manchester United, because Cristiano and his teammates turned against him, in addition to the fact that Nike suspended his contract and it was removed from FIFA 22, so you are losing everything.

Manchester United would receive Greenwood’s shirts

According to information from the British media ‘The Sun’, a spokesman of Manchester United confirmed that the Tshirts of the English player that the fans don’t want, They may be brought to their stores and I know they will change for any other with a different name.

Everything would have started as a result of a man you bought the complete uniform of Manchester United to his son with the name of Greenwood in the back, but in the wake of the scandal, called for a refund; they would have told him that he could change it without problem.

After this it came to light that the offer would be open to all fans and that will have no cost, although the only thing that has not been specified is if they will receive only the most recent shirts or this will apply regardless of the year.

A supposed alternative what would happen with this case, is that they would remove the vinyl from his back, with the name and number, and would substitute with that of another player, so Manchester United fans could have their shirts ‘refreshed’.

Mason Greenwood it was arrested a few days ago after his partner would do viral some videos showing the assaults against him and what is expected is that the Man Utd The English footballer will be discharged if his actions are verified.

