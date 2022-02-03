Madriza in Queretaro

It’s just that I don’t belong to myself anymore, said the detached man. Florestan.

On Tuesday, September 28, the elected governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri, a PAN member, invited his predecessors to lunch.

At the table in the Josecho restaurant, there near the Plaza de Toros, in that city, the former PRI governors, Enrique Burgos and Mariano Palacios, and PAN members, Francisco Garrido, and the outgoing Pancho Domínguez arrived.

The meeting was an expression of political cordiality, but they grew warmer.

It was almost a competition of who had had the greatest governorship and they began with the conditions in which each one had handed over the government to his successor.

And so it came to Calzada, who claimed to have left three billion pesos in a box for Domínguez, which the latter denied, the former reiterated until the acting governor, who was still acting governor, turned on him more strongly and the PRI member got up, went towards him. and punched him in the face.

Domínguez went down, but got up and answered him with another series of blows. The two fell to the ground, as in a bar, entangled throwing blows and insults.

It was when the owner wanted to intervene, to separate them, and they discounted him as redeemer. Recovered and on their feet, they grabbed bottles from the table and kept going until, due to exhaustion, there was a space for them to be separated and the meal of political civility ended like the rosary of Amozoc.

I hope Governor Kuri doesn’t bring them together again, if he already knows how they are, why is he inviting them?

This, which barely transpires today, I recover it now that the opposition says that it will go together.

PATCHWORK

1. APPOINTMENT.- If the presidential proposal does not arrive today on whether Julio Santaella repeats for a second term in the presidency of Inegi or one of his own goes, the case will go to the Permanent. Nor has her proposal for Celia Maya to be a magistrate of the Federal Judiciary been processed, after being failed twice and with zero votes, when she proposed her for Court Minister and lost three other elections for governor of Querétaro. She wants; The Permanent is installed today;

2. FEINT.- Alejandro Moreno says that he will go in alliance with the PAN and PRD to the governor elections in Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, Tamaulipas and Durango, but not in Oaxaca or Quintana Roo. Oaxaca is a decision of Moreno, he knows why, and Quintana Roo, of Marko Cortés. MC will go alone. The opposition, divided, operating in favor of López Obrador; Y

3. INTERVENTION.- With the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O., the Undersecretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel, and the director of the SRE, Laura Elena Carrillo, traveled to Lima in support of the government of Pedro Castillo. She has not said what was the mission of Ramírez de la O., in the support of López Obrador to the president of that country, in the midst of an internal political crisis. Will you report to the Senate?

