Macky González responds to Pato Araujo’s comments

Araujo Duck sparked controversy in the first chapter of Exathlon: All Star for expressing that he did not like losing against a woman on the circuit.

Macky came to tell us what was the reason for his departure from Exatlón.

Remember that Captain Araujo confessed in the camp of our

reality show

who was dissatisfied by losing against Ximena Duggan.

Exclusively for Venga la Alegría, macky gonzalez expresses its position on Pato Araujo’s controversial statements.

“I think that exathlon it gives that possibility that women can be crowned. Perhaps on the circuit, the men can arrive earlier, but in the shot it’s a toss-up, it’s 50/50,” he told this program.

“I think Duggan has shown it… I saw with my own eyes a Duggy who was very tired, but we sent her to choose Pato. duggy It was much faster,” he continued.

Macky González talks about his sudden departure from Exatlón: All Star

The first chapter of Exathlon: All Star was also marked by one of the most painful moments of the season, as macky gonzalez He left the competition due to health problems.

The Amazon was presented in our forum of come the joy this morning and talked about the hard decision to leave the sixth season of Exatlón.

On my departure from All Star I even had to cover myself with shame because it was giving me so much feeling. I left like a cupcake, but I already feel better, I feel that the blues are breaking it despite spending so many months there

The season one finalist also broke her silence about her health conditionwhich has worried his fans in recent days.

“I think I’m a little more recovered… the time I came with you I think I was at my worst. For me it is super important to set a good example. I am recovering, but it has cost me, ”she expressed to our cameras. VLA.

