Luis Abram, Ivan Morales and Angel Romero?

Liga MX has not yet released the registration of the last three signings of Cruz Azul. For that reason, it is not yet known what number they will wear on their shirts.

Right at the close of the transfer market for the Clausura 2022 Liga MX tournament, Cruz Azul made the arrival of its last two signings official: the Chilean Ivan Morales and the Paraguayan Angel Romero. They join Luis Abram, a Peruvian defender who was presented last week, but has not yet reported to La Noria.

Considering that the defender from Granada has already passed through Mexicoto do the medical tests and sign a contract before reporting to Peru for the FIFA date, is that your work visa is ready. His arrival in Mexico City is expected today and, with a transfer in hand, he could see his first minutes on Monday the 7th against León.

However, the case of Morales and Romero is different. Both must arrive in the country, take the exams, sign a contract, wait for the CTI, leave Mexico to process their visa and re-enter before being available to wear the Cruz Azul jersey. For that reason, Liga MX has not yet registered them on its website.

As long as that doesn’t happen, the number that the three will wear will still be unknown. But what numbers are available this semester? The Machine has 19 registered players, who use between 1 and 33. That means that there are 14 numbers available for the three foreigners that the team has this semester.

Check the list of numbers:

Dorsal Player one Jose de Jesus Corona two Alexander Mayorga 3 Jaiber Jimenez 4 Julio Cesar Dominguez 5 * 6 Erik Lyra 7 Uriel Antuna 8 Luis Angel Mendoza 9 * 10 Romulo Otero eleven Christian Tabo 12 Jose Joaquin Martinez 13 * 14 * fifteen Ignatius Rivero 16 Adrian Aldrete 17 Bryan Angle 18 * 19 Carlos Rodriguez twenty * twenty-one * 22 rafael baca 23 Paul Aguilar 24 John Escobar 25 * 26 * 27 * 28 * 29 Santiago Gimenez 30 * 31 * 32 * 33 Sebastian Jurado

That means that 5, 9, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and 32 are still available. The 18th was released by Lucas Passerini, the 28th Guillermo Fernández, the 31st Orbelín Pineda, the 25th Roberto Alvarado; Alexis Gutiérrez the 20 and Jonathan Rodríguez left the number 21. Andrés Gudiño the 30 and Walter Montoya the 32, in addition to the 5 of Alexis Peña. Alejandro Mayorga, Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodríguez took the ones left by Josué Reyes (2), Luis Romo (7) and Yoshimar Yotún (19).