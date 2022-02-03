Leonardo DiCaprio praises Cuban environmental management and Twitter users explode against the actor

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio was the subject of harsh criticism on the social network Twitter after he published a post related to Cuba. the protagonist of titanica received numerous comments after highlighting the creation of a new protected area in the Greater Antilles, for the care of the national marine fauna.

“A new protected area in #Cuba is home to routes for migratory birds and critically endangered hawksbill turtles,” the interpreter said through his official profile. “This latest conservation success brings Cuba to 28.5 percent protection of its marine continental shelf.”

A new protected area in #Cuba shelters Critically Endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtles and migratory bird pathways. This latest conservation success brings Cuba to 28.5% protection of their marine continental shelf. (Photo: Gregory Piper) pic.twitter.com/FIHiXSrqOX — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 30, 2022

The post in turn was accompanied by a snapshot of a beautiful Cuban hawksbill turtle, captured by underwater photographer Gregory Piper.

DiCaprio’s publication received numerous comments from hundreds of users, dissatisfied with the theme of the post. Many of them alluded that the actor, winner of an Oscar for the revenant, disregarded Cuban social problems and gave popularity to a state measure.

“Let’s turn political prisoners into sea turtles, maybe that way they can get justice, protection and freedom, plus a tweet from @LeoDiCaprio,” said Elaine Díaz, a Cuban journalist and founder of the media outlet neighborhood journalism, via Twitter.

It’s a great day to be a sea turtle in Cuba. Too bad every day is a lousy day to be a political prisoner on the Island. Let’s turn political prisoners into sea turtles, maybe that way they can get justice, protection and freedom plus a tweet from @LeoDiCaprio) https://t.co/N3h3utw5w4 — Elaine Diaz (@elainediaz2003) February 3, 2022

Other users used the post to highlight that the Cuban measures are still insufficient. the twitter @_yayis_stories He showed multiple pieces of tortoiseshell jewelry that, despite being a protected species, are easily found in the informal market of the Greater Antilles.

Mmm… I don’t think they care about turtles so much 🤔

At the same time, I don’t think you know a thing about Cuba… just saying. pic.twitter.com/Ha0IDFVDCP — Yayi (@_yayis_stories) February 2, 2022

On the other hand, international followers of the actor used the publication to reproach him for his absence at the Global Crisis climate conference. DiCaprio was invited to the meeting, held in December 2021, but did not participate due to inconveniences with his schedule. Many of his fans expected to hear some lecture from him and ended up disappointed.

Leo, millions of people from 180 countries invited you to the conference. “Global Crisis.Time for the Truth”on Dec4,21.Why didn’t you come?Or did you limit yourself to showing beautiful pictures on social media?Why did I believe you?Do your fans know that you ignored such an invitation ? – Lara Parcei (@l_parcei) January 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio has publicly recognized himself as an environmentalist on numerous occasions. the protagonist of The Aviator It has allocated large sums to initiatives dedicated to mitigating the effects of climate change on a global scale.

