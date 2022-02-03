Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Will Smith get nominations
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer images; Netflix; Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
BAFTA recognized a star-studded group of nominees.
On Thursday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the 2022 award show, with sci-fi epic Dune leading with the most nods, 11. the power of the dog followed by eight, then Belfast with six in total, and five each for licorice pizza, Good Time to Die Y West Side Story.
The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place on Sunday March 13 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, broadcast in the UK on BBC One. Rebel Wilson will also host the ceremony.
spencer – Kristen Stewart’s film Princess Diana – received zero nominations at the British Film Awards. Will Smith earned his first BAFTA nomination, and the director category is 50/50 male and female filmmakers.
Read on for the full list of nominees.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Frames and Legendary Frames
Best film
Belfast
don’t look up
Dune
licorice pizza
the power of the dog
best british film
After Love
Ali and Ava
Belfast
Boiling point
Cyrano
Everybody talks about Jamie
house of gucci
last night in soho
no time to die
He passed
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
After Love
Boiling point
The harder they fall
keyboard fantasies
He passed
Film not in the English language
drive my car
The hand of God
Parallel Mothers
little mama
the worst person in the world
Documentary film
Become Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The rescue
summer of the soul
Animated film
Charm
Flee
Luke
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Disney
director
german Khan, After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguci, drive my car
Audrey Dian, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, licorice pizza
janecampion, the power of the dog
Julia Ducournau, Titan
Original screenplay
Aaron Sorkin, being the richards
kennethbranagh, Belfast
adam mckay, don’t look up
zach baylin, king richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, licorice pizza
adapted screenplay
Sian Heder, CODA
Ryusuke Hamaguci, drive my car
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune
maggie gyllenhaal, the lost daughter
janecampion, the power of the dog
Principal actress
Lady Gaga, house of gucci
Alan Haim, licorice pizza
emilia jones, CODA
Renate Reinseve, the worst person in the world
Joan Scanlan, After Love
tessa Thompson, He passed
lead actor
adeel akhtar, Ali and Ava
Mahershala Ali, swan song
Benedict Cumberbatch, the power of the dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, don’t look up
Stephen Graham, Boiling point
Will Smith, king richard
Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
jessie Buckley, the lost daughter
ariana debose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
aunjanueellis, king richard
ruth negga, He passed
Secondary actor
mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kosour, CODA
woody Norman, Go Go
jesseplemons, the power of the dog
kodi smit-mcphee, the power of the dog
KIRSTY GRIFFIN / NETFLIX
original score
Daniel Pemberton, being the richards
Nicholas Britell, don’t look up
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Alexander Desplat, the french office
jonnygreenwood, the power of the dog
Foundry
Boiling point
Dune
The hand of God
king richard
West Side Story
Cinematography
Dune
nightmare alley
no time to die
the power of the dog
The tragedy of Macbeth
Edition
Belfast
Dune
licorice pizza
no time to die
summer of the soul
Production design
Cyrano
Dune
the french office
nightmare alley
West Side Story
Costume Design
cruella
Cyrano
Dune
the french office
nightmare alley
MGM / Courtesy of the Everett Collection
makeup and hair
cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Tammy Faye’s eyes
house of gucci
Dream
Dune
last night in soho
no time to die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
special visual effects
Dune
free boy
Ghostbusters: Beyond
The Matrix Resurrections
no time to die
British animated short film
art affairs
Don’t feed the pigeons
night of the living dread
british short film
the black cop
woman
The palace
Filling
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
EE Rising Star Award
ariana debose
harris dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kmit Smit McPhee