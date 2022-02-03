Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Will Smith get nominations

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer images; Netflix; Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

BAFTA recognized a star-studded group of nominees.

On Thursday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the 2022 award show, with sci-fi epic Dune leading with the most nods, 11. the power of the dog followed by eight, then Belfast with six in total, and five each for licorice pizza, Good Time to Die Y West Side Story.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place on Sunday March 13 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, broadcast in the UK on BBC One. Rebel Wilson will also host the ceremony.

spencer – Kristen Stewart’s film Princess Diana – received zero nominations at the British Film Awards. Will Smith earned his first BAFTA nomination, and the director category is 50/50 male and female filmmakers.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

Best film

Belfast

don’t look up

Dune

licorice pizza

the power of the dog

best british film

After Love

Ali and Ava

Belfast

Boiling point

Cyrano

Everybody talks about Jamie

house of gucci

last night in soho

no time to die

He passed

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love

Boiling point

The harder they fall

keyboard fantasies

He passed

Film not in the English language

drive my car

The hand of God

Parallel Mothers

little mama

the worst person in the world

Documentary film

Become Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The rescue

summer of the soul

Animated film

Charm

Flee

Luke

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

director

german Khan, After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguci, drive my car

Audrey Dian, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, licorice pizza

janecampion, the power of the dog

Julia Ducournau, Titan

Original screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, being the richards

kennethbranagh, Belfast

adam mckay, don’t look up

zach baylin, king richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, licorice pizza

adapted screenplay

Sian Heder, CODA

Ryusuke Hamaguci, drive my car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune

maggie gyllenhaal, the lost daughter

janecampion, the power of the dog

Principal actress

Lady Gaga, house of gucci

Alan Haim, licorice pizza

emilia jones, CODA

Renate Reinseve, the worst person in the world

Joan Scanlan, After Love

tessa Thompson, He passed

lead actor

adeel akhtar, Ali and Ava

Mahershala Ali, swan song

Benedict Cumberbatch, the power of the dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, don’t look up

Stephen Graham, Boiling point

Will Smith, king richard

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

jessie Buckley, the lost daughter

ariana debose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

aunjanueellis, king richard

ruth negga, He passed

Secondary actor

mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kosour, CODA

woody Norman, Go Go

jesseplemons, the power of the dog

kodi smit-mcphee, the power of the dog

original score

Daniel Pemberton, being the richards

Nicholas Britell, don’t look up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Alexander Desplat, the french office

jonnygreenwood, the power of the dog

Foundry

Boiling point

Dune

The hand of God

king richard

West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune

nightmare alley

no time to die

the power of the dog

The tragedy of Macbeth

Edition

Belfast

Dune

licorice pizza

no time to die

summer of the soul

Production design

Cyrano

Dune

the french office

nightmare alley

West Side Story

Costume Design

cruella

Cyrano

Dune

the french office

nightmare alley

makeup and hair

cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Tammy Faye’s eyes

house of gucci

Dream

Dune

last night in soho

no time to die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

special visual effects

Dune

free boy

Ghostbusters: Beyond

The Matrix Resurrections

no time to die

British animated short film

art affairs

Don’t feed the pigeons

night of the living dread

british short film

the black cop

woman

The palace

Filling

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award

ariana debose

harris dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kmit Smit McPhee