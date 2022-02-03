Leonardo DiCaprio and Joseph Gordon Levitt will play almost the same role

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is about to embark on the journey of playing a controversial role. His new role would be that of a cult leader named Jim Jones in the upcoming psychological thriller white-nightaccording The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be based almost verbatim on the story of Deborah Layton, played by Chloë Grace Moret, who escaped from the “People’s Temple” cult in 1978. Based on Layton’s 1998 memoir in Seductive Poison, with a screenplay adapted by William Wheeler, white-night will recount the events that made Layton a key figurehead in Jonestown and a subsequent vocal victim.

Six months after Layton’s escape, Jones ordered more than 900 of his followers to drink a poisonous mixture of cyanide and “Flavor Aid.” (a kind of flavoring) in the ruthless Jonestown massacre, one of the largest mass murder-suicides in recorded history.

Two actors and the same role?

Amy Nauiokas, executive director of production company Archer Gray stated that: “Debbie’s incredible journey with Peoples Temple deserves an audience across generations. It should serve as a warning about the power that a certain type of charismatic leader can have and the very real lessons to be learned from our history.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt He is not the only actor who will play the controversial character. In November that his co-star of inception, Leonardo Dicapriowill play Jones in a biographical film (biopic) made by the writer of VenomScott Rosenberg.

On the other hand, Although neither Gordon-Levitt nor Grace Moretz are strangers to the psychological thriller genre, both have recently dabbled in animation. The former will be voiced by Jiminy Cricket in Disney’s 2022 live-action Pinocchio movie, and the latter will take turns in 2021 in Tom & Jerry and The Addams Family 2.