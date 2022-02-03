Leonardo Di Caprio praises Cuba’s work on the environment

Photo: Getty Images

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

Famous American actor Leonardo Di Caprio praised Cuba’s work in protecting endangered species and the marine ecosystem.

“A new protected area in #Cuba is home to critically endangered migratory bird routes and hawksbill turtles. This latest conservation success brings Cuba to 28.5% protection of its marine continental shelf,” the famous actor said on his official Twitter account.

A new protected area in #Cuba shelters Critically Endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtles and migratory bird pathways. This latest conservation success brings Cuba to 28.5% protection of their marine continental shelf. (Photo: Gregory Piper) pic.twitter.com/FIHiXSrqOX — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 30, 2022

Di Caprio, star of films such as Titanic, The Aviator, and The Wolf of Wall Street, has developed a strong social activism in favor of biodiversity, the protection of forests and oceans, and against climate change.

Winner of an Oscar for Best Leading Actor in 2016 for the film El Renacido, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the actor frequently publishes news on his social networks related to his activism in favor of the planet and other topics on campaigns for environmental protection.

Nominated on six other occasions for the American Film Academy Awards, Di Caprio visited Cuba in the context of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Havana and Washington in 2016, when stars such as Mick Jagger, Beyoncé, Jay- Z and Katy Perry.

Last year the actor announced a donation of $43 million dollars for ecological restoration projects in the Galapagos Islands and the launch of the environmental organization Re:wild, with the aim of protecting wildlife and restoring biodiversity. The organization created it together with a group of experts in environmental conservation projects.

DiCaprio has been making headlines for several weeks for his leading role in the film Don’t Look Up, a satire film in which he plays a scientist who tries to save the Earth from the imminent fall of a meteorite but runs into the wall of ignorance and the commercial interests of the powerful groups. The film stars alongside actress Jennifer Lawrence, who plays a seasoned astronomy student.